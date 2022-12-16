NFL fined Jerry Jeudy an additional $13,261 for removing his helmet

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy got two different fines for his outburst on Sunday.

As we previously noted, Jeudy was fined $23,020 for unsportsmanlike conduct for making contact with an official. He got a separate fine for another part of that outburst.

Jeudy was also fined $13,261 for removing his helmet, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

That’s a total of $36,281, which is a steep fine, but Jeudy is actually lucky he wasn’t ejected and/or suspended. In fact, he wasn’t flagged at all in the game. He should have been, and while he’s lighter in the wallet this week, he actually got off easy, given how egregious his actions toward the official were.

