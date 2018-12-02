NFL fines Ezekiel Elliott for throwing money, Dak Prescott into Salvation Army kettle

The NFL fined Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott more than $13,000 for throwing money, Dak Prescott into the Salvation Army kettle against the Redskins on Thanksgiving. (Matthew Pearce/Getty Images)

The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott $13,369 for placing both money and teammate Dak Prescott in the red Salvation Army kettle in their 31-23 win against the Washington Redskins on Thanksgiving, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

#Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott will be making another donation after putting money (and later teammate Dak Prescott) in the Salvation Army bucket last week. The NFL fined Elliott $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 1, 2018





Elliott, after scoring on a 16-yard run early in the first quarter, grabbed $21 dollars from a man on the sidelines and “donated” it to the Salvation Army — which always has its signature red kettle on the Cowboys sideline during the holiday season — by throwing it into the kettle.

Elliott went back to the kettle early in the fourth quarter, too, after Prescott scrambled into the end zone. After celebrating, Elliott picked up Prescott and dropped him into the red kettle.

Giving @Dak! Runs it in for the TD & jumps in the @SalvationArmyUS red kettle. #FightForGood Donate now by texting "kettles" to 91999 pic.twitter.com/LFl7JWsUdp — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 23, 2018

Story Continues





Celebrating with the kettle is nothing new for Elliott. In 2016 during his rookie season, Elliott jumped into the kettle himself after scoring a touchdown, though he wasn’t fined.

The Saints took a page out of Elliott’s playbook last week when they took on the Cowboys in Dallas, too. After Marshon Lattimore recovered a fumble in the second quarter, he sprinted to the end zone, reached into his pants and pulled out $23 — his jersey number. Lattimore threw it into the kettle, one-upping Elliott in their 13-10 loss to the Cowboys.

As much as the NFL may try to stop it by fining players, it’s not likely that the Salvation Army kettle celebrations will come to an end anytime soon in Dallas. Not only has owner Jerry Jones said he loves it, and has even offered to pick up the tab on any fines, but it’s drawing attention to a great cause.

What’s not to love about that?

More from Yahoo Sports:

• George H.W. Bush always had a special connection to baseball

• Washington grinds past Utah to win Pac-12 title

• Paylor: Recent history forced Chiefs’ hand in cutting Hunt

• NFL awards rankings: Can anyone catch Brees for MVP?