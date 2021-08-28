After NFL fine, Isaiah McKenzie gets vaccinated

Days after posting a letter from the NFL informing him that he was fined for failing to wear a mask, Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie has posted a much more positive message.

Today McKenzie posted on Instagram an image of himself holding up his vaccination card, showing he has received his first shot. McKenzie captioned the image, “For the greater good.”

McKenzie is right: It is for the greater good. It’s not just about McKenzie’s own health, or about his own paycheck getting docked by the NFL. It’s about the entire society, which needs to get virtually everyone vaccinated so that we can end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unlike his teammate Cole Beasley, who has stridently refused to get vaccinated, McKenzie was willing to listen to the experts who are telling him that the vaccine is safe and effective, and to the NFL, which has made it clear that day-to-day life is going to be a lot more difficult for players who are unvaccinated. McKenzie has done the right thing for himself and his team.

