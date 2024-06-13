NFL finds Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley did not violate Anti-Tampering Policy

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter on X, the NFL notified the Philadelphia Eagles that the Anti-Tampering Policy was not violated in the Saquon Barkley signing.

According to Schefter, The NFL’s investigation did not find enough evidence that the policy was violated.

“NFL informed the Eagles that its investigation did not discover sufficient evidence to support a finding that the Anti-Tampering Policy was violated in signing Saquon Barkley,” wrote Schefter on X Thursday.

According to National Insider for NFL Network Ian Rapoport, the NFL released a statement detailing that they reviewed phone logs, text messages and other documents relating to Philadelphia’s free agency strategy and decision-making regarding Barkley’s signing.

Barkley, a Coplay, Pennsylvania native, and Penn State football alum, received a three-year, $37.75 million contract with $26 million in guaranteed money from the Eagles in early March.

Barkley previously played for the New York Giants for five seasons (2018-2023) after being drafted second overall by the Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The former Nittany Lion running back had 962 rushing yards last season on 247 carries with six touchdowns. Barkley also had 41 receptions for 280 yards and four touchdowns. In his entire NFL tenure, Barkley owns 47 total touchdowns with 5,211 rushing yards and 2,100 receiving yards.

While with Penn State, Barkley had 53 touchdowns (43 rushing, 8 receiving). His 43 rushing touchdowns and 53 total touchdowns set a Penn State record. Barkley capped his Nittany Lion career as the Penn State career all-purpose yards leader (5,538 yards).

He also set the school record by scoring a touchdown in 15 straight games.

The former Penn State captain received multiple accolades as a Nittany Lion including first-team All-American and the Paul Hornung Award, which is given to college football’s most versatile player.

