NFL finds Dolphins talked to Tom Brady as early as 2019, again in 2021

There have been a lot of rumors that have followed the Miami Dolphins over the last year. From talk of Deshaun Watson coming to Miami to discussions about Sean Payton potentially being the next head coach, the aqua and orange have been the center of the news.

On Tuesday, the NFL released its findings from the investigations into the claims from former head coach Brian Flores regarding tampering and tanking during his tenure.

In their release, the NFL found that Dolphins Vice Chairman Bruce Beal had been in communication with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during both his time with New England and with Tampa Bay.

The Dolphins had impermissible communications with quaterback Tom Brady in 2019-20, while he was under contrasct to the New England Patriots. Those communications began as early as August 2019 and continued throguhout the 2019 season and post-season. These numberous and detailed discussions were conducted by Mr. Beal, who in turn kept Mr. Ross and other Dolphins executives informed of his discussions with Mr. Brady. The Dolphins again had impermissible communications with both Mr. Brady and his agent during and after the 2021 season, while he was under contract to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Those dicsussion begans no later than early December 2021 and focused on Mr. Brady becoming a limited partner in the Dolphins and possibly serving as a football executive, although at times they also included the possibility of his playing for the Dolphins. Both Messrs. Ross and Beal were active participants in these disuissions.

These findings, along with the conversations with Payton’s agent, resulted in Miami losing multiple draft selections, as well as Ross and Beal being suspended and fined.

General manager Chris Grier had been asked about Brady and the Dolphins back in March and said that he didn’t have any conversations with the quarterback or the Buccaneers.

While the team has been consistent in their outward support for Tua Tagovailoa, Brady has been in their plans.

