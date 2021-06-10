NFL finds 49ers violated offseason work rules

The 49ers have been caught violating the league’s offseason work rules.

The NFL docked the 49ers the last week of their rookie development program for violating offseason work rules during rookie minicamp, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It’s unclear exactly what rule the 49ers broke, but the NFL and the NFL Players Association negotiated offseason work rules as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The report says the 49ers’ violation was seen on a video posted to social media.

NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith did not name the 49ers but said today that one team had been found in violation of offseason work rules. Smith said other teams are being investigated.

