NFL Finance Committee recommends approval of Broncos sale

The process of transferring Broncos ownership to a group fronted by Rob Walton and Greg Penner is a step closer to being completed.

The NFL’s Finance Committee met on Wednesday and recommended that the league’s full ownership approve the sale on August 9.

“The Finance Committee met today to review details of the proposed Denver transaction. The committee unanimously recommended the transaction for membership approval,” NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “The committee will make a report to all 32 clubs at the special league meeting on August 9. At that time, the sale of the club will be voted upon by the full membership with 24 of 32 votes needed to approve the sale.”

The Walton-Penner group, which also includes former secretary of state Condoleeza Rice, agreed to purchase the Broncos for $4.65 billion last month.

