NFL finally admits call from Bills-Texans playoff game was legal

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
When the Bills lost to the Texans in the playoffs a few years back, the highlight reel moment for many was actually a penalty called in overtime.

Tied 19-19, the Bills were flagged for an illegal block by offensive lineman Cody Ford. Had the flag not been tossed, the Bills would’ve had a first down in field goal range after a Josh Allen run.

Instead, the 15-yard penalty led to a punt and the Texans won the game on the next drive.

Now the NFL says the play was legal. In a video released Friday, the play was used as an example as a legal, not illegal, play:

Commenting on the video is NFL Senior VP of Officiating Training and Development Walt Anderson. He declares Ford as good to go on the play.

Kind of too little too late, NFL…

The least the league could now do is give Ford his money back. He was fined for the play… which is now legal.

