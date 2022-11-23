NFL Films video shows what Travis Kelce told Chiefs teammates after scoring winning TD

Given his past success against the Chargers, NFL Films was wise for picking Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to wear a microphone for Sunday night’s game at SoFi Stadium.

Kelce caught six passes for 115 yards and three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ 30-27 victory over the Chargers.

In the fourth quarter alone, Kelce had a 32-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown that put the Chiefs up 23-20, and then the game-winning 17-yard scoring reception with 31 seconds to play.

NFL Films shared a clip of the touchdown that won Sunday’s game and it showed what Kelce told his teammates on the sideline.

“Never satisfied. I told you, let’s put this in!” Kelce said. “Turn me up, can’t turn me down.”

Here is the video.