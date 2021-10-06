NFL Films video shows what Robert Kraft told Tom Brady before Patriots-Bucs

NFL Films video shares part of Robert Kraft-Tom Brady exchange before Pats-Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A few hours before kickoff on Sunday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady caught up with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a Gillette Stadium hallway.

It was shown on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" broadcast, but there was no audio of the chat.

On Tuesday night, NFL Films posted a video of the exchange with audio. It's presumably not the entire conversation between Kraft and Belichick, but it's still a cool behind-the-scenes look for about 15 seconds.

Check it out in the tweet below:

The Patriots honored Brady before the game with a tribute video shown on the stadium Jumbotron. Fans in attendance also gave the former Patriots quarterback a very warm welcome when he ran onto the field for pre-game warmups.

Brady and the Bucs wound up beating the Patriots 19-17 on a rainy and emotional night in Foxboro.