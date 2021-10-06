NFL Films video shows what Robert Kraft told Tom Brady before Patriots-Bucs
A few hours before kickoff on Sunday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady caught up with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a Gillette Stadium hallway.
It was shown on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" broadcast, but there was no audio of the chat.
On Tuesday night, NFL Films posted a video of the exchange with audio. It's presumably not the entire conversation between Kraft and Belichick, but it's still a cool behind-the-scenes look for about 15 seconds.
Check it out in the tweet below:
"I'm proud of ya."
Robert Kraft and @TomBrady reconnected before #TheReturn. (via @InsideTheNFL, @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/KCplLcVvlX
— NFL (@NFL) October 5, 2021
The Patriots honored Brady before the game with a tribute video shown on the stadium Jumbotron. Fans in attendance also gave the former Patriots quarterback a very warm welcome when he ran onto the field for pre-game warmups.
Brady and the Bucs wound up beating the Patriots 19-17 on a rainy and emotional night in Foxboro.