NFL Films video shows Chiefs poking fun at Raiders’ Derek Carr after interception

It took roughly two minutes for the Raiders’ hopes of a comeback against the Chiefs on Sunday night to be dashed.

Although the Chiefs won 41-14, it was a 13-point game late in the third quarter and Las Vegas had the ball. But with 20 seconds left in the quarter, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took the snap and was under pressure from the Chiefs pass rush.

Carr moved to his left and threw a pass with a great hang time that was intercepted by the Chiefs’ Daniel Sorensen. If Sorensen wasn’t there to catch the ball, fellow safety Juan Thronhill probably would have come down with it.

NFL Films showed the Chiefs players congratulating Sorensen on the sideline and talking about Carr.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward put his hand on Sorensen’s shoulder pad and said: “That boy throws a duck.”

Chris Lammons, another cornerback, added: “He’s scared! He’s scared, he’s just gonna be throwing it up.”

Seven plays later, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a 38-yard pass to running back Darrel Williams, who made a leaping catch over Las Vegas’ Jonathan Abrams.

On the sideline, Raiders tight end Darren Waller exclaimed: “Oh my God!” He then added: “Hell of a catch.”

You can see that clip here, along with the rest of the mic’d-up moments from the Week 10 NFL games.

That touchdown, which came with 13:11 to play in the game, gave the Chiefs a 34-14 lead and they were on their way to the victory.

The fun began on the sideline after that touchdown as NFL Films showed.