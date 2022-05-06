This NFL Films video of Bailey Zappe getting drafted by Patriots is awesome originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the best parts of every NFL Draft is seeing the players' reactions to finding out they're being selected and realizing their dream of becoming a pro football player.

For guys who aren't sure when/if they're going to get picked, getting the call from a team is a really emotional moment.

It certainly was for Bailey Zappe, the Western Kentucky quarterback the New England Patriots selected with the 137th overall pick (fourth round) in last week's draft.

NFL Films released a great video showing Zappe getting drafted, some of his conversation with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, his family's excited reaction and an emotional call with his agent.

Check it out in the tweet below:

The pick seemed to come as a surprise to Zappe, who even told his agent at one point in the video, "I was like, the Patriots ain't gonna pick me right now."

Zappe put up incredible stats at Western Kentucky last season. He set FBS passing records with 5,967 yards and 62 touchdowns. Zappe figures to be the backup behind starting quarterback Mac Jones at some point, although the Patriots also have veteran Brian Hoyer and 2019 draft pick Jarrett Stidham on the QB depth chart right now.