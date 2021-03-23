NFL Films’ treatment of 2020 Buccaneers is out today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

This is not an ad. It’s a public service for an audience that includes plenty of people who have interest in the 2020 Buccaneers.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the NFL Films extended look at the Super Bowl LV champions lands today. The digital version costs only $14.99. The DVD (they still make those?) is $24.99, and the Blu-ray (they ever made those?) combo pack is $34.99.

NFL Films captured 3,000 hours of footage and turned it into a 75-minute documentary of Tampa Bay’s second Super Bowl win and Tom Brady‘s seventh.

“I think the journey in this one makes it great because you go through them losing three out of four. You’re at the crossroads with them and you hear the guys talking honestly about what’s going on,” NFL Films senior producer Todd Schmidt said, per Stroud. “Everybody wants to make that championship run. Well, Tampa Bay got one. We played that up for all it was worth.”

The Buccaneers entered a late-season bye at 7-5 before finding their groove and winning four straight regular-season games followed by four more postseason games, winning three road playoff games at Washington, New Orleans, and Green Bay before becoming the first team to host a Super Bowl, which they won as underdogs against the Chiefs.

The Bucs now hope that their efforts to hold the team together will result in another season that will culminate in another late-March DVD release, if they still make DVDs next year.

NFL Films’ treatment of 2020 Buccaneers is out today originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Robert Kraft provides bittersweet response to Tom Brady’s Super Bowl victory

    The Patriots owner isn't used to watching Tom Brady win Super Bowls elsewhere.

  • Antonio Brown accuser may subpoena Bucs, judge rules

    The woman who has accused Super Bowl 55 champion Antonio Brown of sexual battery may subpoena the Bucs and two other NFL teams as part of the case, a Broward County judge ruled Friday. The ruling comes a month after attorneys representing the woman, Britney Taylor, sought all “correspondence, memoranda, communications, agreements, messages or other written documentation” from the Bucs, ...

  • Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he is happy for Tom Brady despite leaving and immediately winning a Super Bowl

    New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft finally revealed his thoughts on his former quarterback Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl with his new team.

  • Judge allows Antonio Brown accuser to seek documents from Buccaneers, Patriots, Raiders

    Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown continues to face a civil claim of sexual assault and rape. As that case moves toward a trial set for December 2021, the lawyers representing the lawyers representing the plaintiff are looking for evidence to support the claims. As part of the broad and important “discovery” process that unfolds in every [more]

  • Patriots land QB Mac Jones in Mel Kiper's new 2021 NFL Mock Draft

    Mel Kiper Jr. compared Mac Jones to Tom Brady while having the Patriots select the Alabama QB in his latest 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

  • TE Rob Gronkowski re-signs with Buccaneers

    Tight end Rob Gronkowski is ready to run it back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Super Bowl champions confirmed Monday that they re-signed Gronkowski to a contract. The team did not divulge the terms of the deal, however agent Drew Rosenhaus told NFL Network and ESPN last week that the sides agreed to a one-year contract.

  • Mass. doctor on changes to Massachusetts COVID-19 restrictions

    Dr. Robin Colgrove, an infectious disease specialist at Mount Auburn Hospital, speaks about the changes made in Massachusetts.

  • Robert Kraft says Patriots free agent spending spree is 'like investing in the stock market'

    Kraft says that the Patriots took advantage of a unique market.

  • Patriots, Bucs among those making biggest waves so far

    Bill Belichick never was one to spend wildly in free agency. Watching Tom Brady win another Super Bowl in another city sure changed that. The New England Patriots doled out $175 million in guarantees in the first 48 hours of free agency following a 7-9 stumble in 2020 that ended their two-decade dominance of the AFC.

  • Shooting erupts at Colorado supermarket

    Police in Boulder, Colorado, reported an "active shooter" at a grocery store on Monday, and aerial footage broadcast live from the scene by local media showed a man being escorted away in handcuffs and placed in an ambulance.Forty-two-year-old Sarah Moonshadow, who lives down the street from the supermarket, said she was at the scene."We ran at the checkout. And shots just started going off. And I heard the first one shocked me, and the second one I knew for sure it was a shot. And I said, 'Nicolas, get down' and Nicolas ducked. And we just started listening. And there was just repetitive shots. And then there was a brief, like, pause. And I just said, 'Nicolas, run' and he said, 'No, don't move.' I said 'Run right now, we have three seconds' and he started running. And then he shot towards us, like, we could feel it. And we just kept going. We just ran. And there was somebody laying in the road. And I tried to run towards him. And Nicolas pulled me away and said we have to go. And we just ran and hid behind the building... on the end over there. And my dog is stuck right in front there. And I think they surrounded it..."The Twitter alert from police said the incident unfolded at a grocery store in the Table Mesa area of Boulder, a city at the eastern foot of the Rockies about 28 miles northwest of Denver. Video from the scene broadcast by local television showed a shirtless, bearded man being led away in handcuffs and one person on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail for a third time

    A US judge on Monday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell's third request for bail, after the socialite had offered to renounce her British and French citizenships if she were freed. District Judge Alison Nathan said Ms Maxwell remained a "significant risk of flight" and that no conditions, including her proposed $28.5 million bail package, would reasonably assure she would show up in court. Ms Maxwell, 59, has pleaded not guilty to charges she helped the financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and groom three teenage girls for sex between 1994 and 1997, and lied about her role. She has been held in a Brooklyn jail since her arrest last July, which came 11 months after Epstein died in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Lawyers for Ms Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. After the judge rejected two prior bail requests, Ms Maxwell on Feb 23 offered to renounce her non-US citizenships, and move most of her and her husband's assets into an account to be monitored by a retired federal judge.

  • Rob Gronkowski says he talked to Bills and a couple of other teams

    Rob Gronkowski had other interest early in free agency, but he decided to stick with the Buccaneers for a second season. Meeting with reporters (via videoconference) upon the formal announcement of his return, Gronkowski was asked whether he did indeed speak with the Buffalo Bills. “There was a little extent to that,” Gronkowski said. “I [more]

  • Notre Dame Reveals Details Of New Platform Fighting Irish TV

    Notre Dame fans now have a new video platform to use to follow the Irish. The school announced the release of Fighting Irish TV, which will deliver Notre Dame content directly to televisions. One of its first ventures will be a stream of Notre Dame football’s 2021 pro day, scheduled for March 31.

  • Cancel Culture Is All Too Real

    Though there’s no shortage of commentary from the political Left insisting that “cancel culture” is an invention of angry conservatives, the facts tell a different story. Here at National Review, we dedicate much of our work to ensuring that our readers are always up to date on the latest efforts to censor and censure controversial people and ideas — and we need your help so we can keep that work going. This calendar year alone, we’ve witnessed almost too many examples to count of prominent figures being “canceled.” Disney star Gina Carano was fired after being criticized for having shared a controversial social-media post. A prominent New York Times journalist — arguably the paper’s leading reporter on the COVID-19 pandemic — was forced to resign after a student accused him of having responded to a question about a racial slur by restating the slur itself. Seemingly immune to irony, the host of The Bachelor “stepped back” from his position on the show after he came under fire for having suggested that, perhaps, we should hesitate before excommunicating from polite society anyone who has attended a gathering with a costume theme that many of us now find objectionable. The phenomenon of “cancel culture” isn’t isolated to cases of public figures drawing criticism for controversial comments. Lately, the problem du jour has been books. Without any warning, Amazon ceased selling When Harry Became Sally, a scholarly book by Ryan T. Anderson critiquing the Left’s radical approach to sex, gender identity, and sex-reassignment procedures. Under pressure from senators, the group asserted it would no longer sell books that call those with gender dysphoria “mentally ill” — though Anderson’s book does no such thing. A few weeks later, progressives zeroed in on Theodor Seuss Geisel, the children’s author better known as Dr. Seuss, after a public-school district removed several of his books from the list for national Read Across America Day. At least one library chain relocated several of Seuss’s titles from the children’s section to the adult’s, afraid that kids might stumble across the books’ allegedly racially insensitive content. We live in a time when an increasing number of powerful actors in our culture and our politics believe that free speech is dangerous, that ideas are literally violent, and that controversial or “backwards” notions ought to be silenced. Not only that, but these controlling culture warriors believe they should be the ones who get to determine which thoughts are good and which are bad, who gets to speak their mind in the public square, and who can sell their books in whichever marketplace they wish. In such a climate, the mission and work of National Review are more valuable and necessary than ever. Even as our writers focus on the growing power of cancel culture in society at large, we are fighting a drawn-out, meritless libel lawsuit against us, aimed at forcing us to close our doors. We need your help to keep the doors open and the lights on, to continue fending off efforts to silence conservative speech — and free speech at large. We’re immensely grateful for whatever you’re able to contribute.

  • The countdown is on: How to prep your lawn for spring in 5 simple steps

    The cold can wreak havoc on your lawn - but there’s nothing a little elbow grease and lots of TLC can’t do to help restore and repair your yard for spring.

  • Errol Spence Jr. or Terence Crawford next for Vergil Ortiz Jr.?

    Golden Boy President Eric Gomez discusses says Vergil Ortiz Jr. is ready for high-profile fighters like Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford following his dominant win against Maurice Hooker.

  • Lakers LeBron James to miss time with ankle injury

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said he was hurting "inside and out" after suffering a right ankle injury on Saturday that will sideline him, but he vowed to return soon. James grabbed his ankle and rolled on the floor in pain after colliding with Atlanta's Solomon Hill while battling for a loose ball during the second quarter of the Lakers game against the Hawks. The 36-year-old MVP candidate was diagnosed with a high right ankle sprain and will be out indefinitely, the Athletic reported.

  • Raiders make surprise pick in latest Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft

    Raiders make surprise pick in latest Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft

  • Dabo Swinney on Deshaun Watson: “We are disappointed to see his name in the news and all that is going on”

    The NFL hasn’t said much, the Texans haven’t said much, Deshaun Watson hasn’t said much. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Monday said more than anyone connected to Watson has said about his current legal issues. “We are disappointed to see his name in the news and all that is going on,” Swinney said after a [more]

  • Ranking the Sweet 16 from most to least likely to win the national title

    A chaotic, upset-laden first week of the NCAA tournament yielded a Sweet 16 nobody saw coming. Which teams have realistic title hopes? And which won't be around much longer?