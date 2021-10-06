NFL Films releases video of Tom Brady, Mac Jones embracing after Patriots-Buccaneers

NFL Films releases video of Tom Brady, Mac Jones embracing after Pats-Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones played just as well, if not a little bit better, than Tom Brady during the Week 4 showdown between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones threw two touchdown passes, including one early in the fourth quarter that gave the Patriots a 14-13 lead. Brady was held without a touchdown for the first time all season. The Bucs found the end zone only once, but still managed to escape Foxboro with a 19-17 win.

Brady stayed on the field for a while after the game ended to talk with former Patriots teammates and coaches.

One exchange involved Jones, and NFL Films released a video of what Brady told the rookie quarterback in that moment. Check it out in the tweet below:

Jones has played well through the first four games of his career, but the Patriots offense still has plenty of room for improvement. The offensive line has played poorly. The run game has been mostly ineffective and very inconsistent. The wide receivers are not always getting open. The high-priced tight ends, Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, didn't score a touchdown until Week 4.

Luckily for the Patriots, their Week 5 opponent is the Houston Texans -- one of the worst teams in the league. It's a great opportunity for Jones and the Patriots offense to take a meaningful step in the right direction and build some much-needed momentum.