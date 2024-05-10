NFL Films breaks down Bills rookie running back Ray Davis

The Buffalo Bills had a solid 2024 NFL draft as they addressed their pressing needs at wide receiver and safety. One of the players Buffalo drafted in the later rounds has earned plenty of praise, including from someone who has been around the NFL long enough to know what he’s talking about.

Greg Cosell, senior producer for NFL Films, recently made an appearance on One Bills Live to give his take on the Bills’ fourth-round pick, running back Ray Davis. Among other things, he said that while Davis is “short,” but he’s “not small,” referencing Davis’ solid frame with his listing at 5-foot-8 and 211 pounds.

Davis, taken with the 128th overall pick, comes into the NFL with a productive college career along with some traits that could earn him some playing time next season. “He packs a lot of quickness and power in that stout, compact frame. He’s got an explosive short-area burst. He’s not a long-speed guy, but they (the Bills) have that,” Cosell said.

While Davis has some tools that can make him valuable on the football field, he will definitely fall behind James Cook, the projected starting running back heading into next season. However, Davis could play himself into a role similar to what Latavius Murray did last season in terms of being the back that the Bills use for short-yardage and goal-line situations when he gets comfortable with the offense.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire