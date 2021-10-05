NFL Films' behind-the-scenes video of Tom Brady's Week 4 entrance is awesome

NFL Films' behind-the-scenes video of Tom Brady's Week 4 entrance is great originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sunday night's Week 4 game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots was an emotional one for everybody involved, especially Tom Brady.

The Bucs quarterback, who spent the first 20 years of his NFL career playing in New England and won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, was treated to a loud ovation when he walked on to the Gillette Stadium field shortly before kickoff.

NFL Films tweeted a behind-the-scenes video of Brady in the visiting team tunnel before making his way to the field. Check it out in the post below:

.@TomBrady's entrance in front of the Foxborough Faithful 🔊 pic.twitter.com/OtPdxjtlDx — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) October 4, 2021

Goosebumps.

The Patriots put up a good fight against their former quarterback but ultimately fell a bit short in a 19-17 loss. It was probably the last time Brady plays against the Patriots or at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.