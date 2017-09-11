NFL files appeal of Elliott's injunction

Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys was found to be in violation of the personal conduct policy by the NFL and his appeal through league arbitration channels was denied (AFP Photo/TOM PENNINGTON)

Los Angeles (AFP) - The National Football League filed a notice of appeal on Monday in an effort to reverse a US judge's injunction that blocks a six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys runningback Ezekiel Elliott.

The league filed an appeal of the Fifth Circuit Court injunction of Elliott's ban that permitted Elliott to take the field Sunday in the Cowboys season opening regular season game.

The running back was found to be in violation of the personal conduct policy by the NFL and his appeal through league arbitration channels was denied.

But just over 48 hours before the start of Sunday's contest against the New York Giants, Elliott and the players' union scored a victory when a Texas judge granted a temporary injunction.

The NFL quickly indicated it would review all legal options, and officially filed the appeal.