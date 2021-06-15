NFL figures we'd like to see on 'Madden NFL 22' cover 'GMFB'

Associated Press

Logan Tanner hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run second inning and Mississippi State advanced to its third straight College World Series with an 11-7 victory over Notre Dame on Monday night in the Starkville Super Regional. Mississippi State (45-16) advances to play Texas (47-15) on Sunday — seeking its first title in 12 trips to the CWS. Mississippi State centerfielder Rowdey Jordan denied Brooks Coetzee with a diving catch to end the top of the second, and then the Bulldogs broke it open.