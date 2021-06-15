NFL figures we'd like to see on 'Madden NFL 22' cover 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights NFL figures they would like to see on the "Madden NFL 22" cover. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew highlights NFL figures they would like to see on the "Madden NFL 22" cover. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham had a great reaction to the organization drafting Mac Jones
Free agent Richard Sherman on where he wants to play next.
Trevor Lawrence isn’t doing everything in the Jaguars’ offseason work this week. But the rookie quarterback apparently has done enough to convince his teammates he’s the real deal. Lawrence experienced left hamstring tightness last week, so the Jaguars are limiting his work. “If we had to go, we could’ve,” Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said, via [more]
“It was crazy, I can’t believe it happened,” said a witness in the group to a golf blog
Former Packers receiver James Jones has been talking to current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and also talking on TV about their conversations. Jones appeared Monday on NFL Network to discuss the latest development in the dysfunctional relationship between Rodgers and the Green Bay front office — CEO Mark Murphy’s public remark that Rodgers is a [more]
Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones participates in the first day of New England Patriots minicamp and impresses reporters who claim he ...
The Cleveland Browns had hoped that Sheldon Richardson would return after being cut this offseason but a report today says he'll "move on."
"These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success," Mathieu wrote.
What is a hitter supposed to do?
Tom Brady's first exchange with Chris Godwin after joining the Buccaneers left quite an impression on the Tampa Bay wide receiver.
The fight was about one player not helping another search for a lost ball.
In an interview with the Washington Football Talk podcast, Darrick Forrest approved of a nickname dreamt up by one of the pod's hosts.
Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt has become one of the league’s elite defenders. In just four seasons, he’s a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro. Watt led the league with 15.0 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in 2020, while also registering 41 quarterback hits. He’s entering the final season of his rookie contract, [more]
The Boston Red Sox announced multiple roster moves on Monday, including a trade for a relief pitcher and designating right-hander Ryan Weber for assignment.
Retired women's tennis player Caroline Wozniacki and husband David Lee, a former NBA player, welcomed daughter Olivia on June 11.
Logan Tanner hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run second inning and Mississippi State advanced to its third straight College World Series with an 11-7 victory over Notre Dame on Monday night in the Starkville Super Regional. Mississippi State (45-16) advances to play Texas (47-15) on Sunday — seeking its first title in 12 trips to the CWS. Mississippi State centerfielder Rowdey Jordan denied Brooks Coetzee with a diving catch to end the top of the second, and then the Bulldogs broke it open.
With the Jets' current backups without any NFL game experience, GM Joe Douglas should find Zach Wilson a veteran backup soon.
The mayor of a Chicago suburb is continuing to make noise about the Bears moving to his city. Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said a new stadium for the Bears could be built on the current site of the Arlington Park race track, located about 30 miles from Soldier Field. Arlington Park is for sale [more]
The Phillies havent won a series at Dodger Stadium in seven years and set an ominous tone in Monday night's opener.
The Texans haven’t said much about quarterback Deshaun Watson in recent weeks. On Monday, G.M. Nick Caserio said more than anyone from the team has said, in a while “We’re taking it one day at a time and really control the things we can control,” Caserio said in an appearance on Sports Radio 610, via [more]