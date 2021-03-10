Which NFL figures would you like to see interviewed by Oprah?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

If you haven’t heard (and there’s no way you haven’t), Oprah Winfrey recently conducted a fairly significant interview. That gave us an idea.

Which NFL duo would you like to see interviewed by Oprah?

We had a PFT Live draft on the subject, but we’ll gladly consider your suggestions in the comments.

Our choices consisted of Jack Easterby and Deshaun Watson, Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson, Sean Payton and Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Kyle Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jerry Jones and Roger Goodell.

Again, let us know which duo you’d like to see answering questions from Oprah. There’s no dumb suggestion; just dumb people who make suggestions.

Which NFL figures would you like to see interviewed by Oprah? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Steelers agree to terms with Ray-Ray McCloud on one-year deal

    The Steelers are bringing back their return man. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Pittsburgh has agreed to terms with Ray-Ray McCloud on a one-year deal. McCloud averaged 10.3 yards on 29 punt returns and 23.1 yards on 28 kick returns for Pittsburgh in 2020. He also caught 20 passes for 77 yards last year. [more]

  • Lions OL coach Hank Fraley attends Northwestern pro day to check out Rashawn Slater

    Slater and CB Greg Newsome both excelled at the Wildcats pro day

  • 5 free-agent guards the Rams should target

    If the Rams are seeking guard help, these five players could be affordable options.

  • Saints to release Emmanuel Sanders; should Patriots pursue WR in NFL free agency?

    The Saints are releasing Emmanuel Sanders. Should the Patriots pursue the veteran wide receiver in NFL free agency?

  • NFL sets 2021 salary cap at $182.5 million

    At long last, the NFL has set its salary cap for 2021. The league informed teams on Wednesday that the number will be $182.5 million. PFT reported earlier Wednesday morning that figure was “almost definitely” going to be the case. The $182.5 million cap represents a $15.7 million decrease from the 2020 salary cap of [more]

  • Saints reach contract agreement with RB Dwayne Washington

    The New Orleans Saints re-signed another pending free agent by agreeing to a contract extension with special teams ace RB Dwayne Washington.

  • Scott Brooks cleared to coach in Wizards-Grizzlies after entering protocol

    The Wizards were potentially going to play Wednesday night's game without head coach Scott Brooks, but now he's good to go.

  • Lions check out Senior Bowl star Quinn Meinerz at his pro day

    The Lions sent collegiate scouting director Ron Miles to the pro day

  • NFL sets salary cap at $182.5 million for 2021, giving Patriots $64.5 million

    The salary cap dropped nearly $16 million since last year, making a rough week for veterans.

  • We finally have a salary cap and here is where the Raiders stand

    We finally have a salary cap and here is where the Raiders stand

  • NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team from most interesting to least interesting in free agency

    You can rebuild quickly in the NFL, and the Jaguars have the tools to make it happen.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Roglic wins Paris-Nice stage four to take overall lead

    Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey in the Paris-Nice by winning the fourth stage, a 188-km hilly ride between Chalon-sur-Saone and Chiroubles on Wednesday. The Slovenian, who also finished runner-up in last year's Tour de France after cracking in the final time trial, powered away from the pack in the final ascent, a 7.3-km climb at an average gradient of 6%. German Maximilian Schachmann took second place and France's Guillaume Martin finished third, both crossing the line 12 seconds behind Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Changed The Game: Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario set records for the Williams sisters to break

    Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario ruled women's tennis with Steffi Graf in the 1990s before the Williams sisters broke their records.

  • Federer sets eyes on Olympics as long as knee holds up

    Federer, 39, is making his long-awaited comeback at the Qatar Open -- where he plays Britain's Dan Evans in the second round -- after two knee surgeries ended his season last year. The Swiss has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic last year but is already looking ahead to Wimbledon and the Olympics. "Participation in the Olympics is part of my plan although my main goal was everything from today until Wimbledon, the tournament that precedes the Olympics," Federer told beIN Sports.

  • Sailing: A tale of two starts, America's Cup all square after day one

    Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa were all square at 1-1 after the first two races of the 36th America's Cup off the coast of Auckland on Wednesday, an opening day that promised a thrilling contest for the oldest trophy in international sport. Defender TNZ won the first race in the best-of-13 match by 31 seconds after Luna Rossa fluffed the start but the Italian challengers charged back to take the second by seven seconds. TNZ skipper Peter Burling conceded his team had not been at their very best in their first races for some three months, particularly at the start of the second race.

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • Brad Keselowski to start first at Phoenix

    Keselowski finished second to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas.

  • UFC Vegas 21 betting preview: Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad

    Edwards is a -250 favorite at BetMGM over Belal Muhammad on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+) in their main event bout at UFC Vegas 21 at Apex.