NFL: Fights break out among Bills, Jets and Redskins training camps

New York Jets and Washington Redskins get into it at NFL training camp, and the Buffalo Bills partook in a scuffle of their own. (AP Photo)

The NFL’s regular season does not begin for nearly a month, but that fact has not prevented competition during training camp.

On Sunday, during a joint practice between the New York Jets and the Washington Redskins, tempers flared. According to a report from Mike Jones of USA Today, Redskins offensive lineman Morgan Moses fell down during a drill.

Fellow lineman Trent Williams then began to throw “haymakers,” per Jones.





The Redskins and the Jets were not the only two teams to stir things up Sunday. The Buffalo Bills brawled, too, according to Mike Rodak of ESPN.

Fight at Bills camp. Team captain Kyle Williams throwing punches at an O-lineman at bottom of pile. Looked like Jordan Mills who emerged. Jerry Hughes then vocally going after Mills as the commotion cleared. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) August 12, 2018





Ultimately, time will tell whether the competition will result in better seasons for these teams — teams that have struggled to compete for much of anything over the last few years.

If nothing more, Sunday’s fights were another sign of what is indeed to come soon: football.

