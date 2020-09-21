NFL field operations to take a look at MetLife Stadium turf

The NFL takes great care to certify any and all playing surfaces before each game. Notwithstanding those efforts, concerns have emerged regarding the turf at MetLife Stadium in the aftermath of multiple lower-leg injuries suffered by members of the San Francisco 49ers.

Per a league source, the NFL’s field operations department will take a closer look at the situation based on the concerns raised by the 49ers.

There’s a very good reason for doing that: The 49ers play there again next Sunday, against the Giants.

Not everyone believes there’s an issue with the turf. 49ers tight end Jordan Reed (more on my conversation with him coming later) said he didn’t notice anything amiss with the turf (unfortunate typo originally missed, eventually rectified). Also, a league source tells PFT that the Steelers had no complaints after playing there on Monday night. The Giants likewise had no issues with the field in Week One against Pittsburgh.

And as a Jets source told PFT after their first game of the year at MetLife Stadium, “We were too busy getting our faces kicked in to worry about the turf.”

