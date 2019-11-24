NFL “a few weeks away” from making a decision on Antonio Brown

Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown met with NFL investigators 10 days ago, and the session sparked optimism that the league will soon announce that Brown will face no discipline for the sexual assault lawsuit filed against him in September. While that still may be the case, a decision reportedly isn’t imminent.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that a decision remains “a few weeks away.” Glazer explained that the information provided by Brown requires the league to take some follow-up steps before reaching a conclusion.

Brown has served, as a practical matter, a 10-week unpaid suspension, given that no team will sign him until the investigation ends, given concerns that he’ll promptly be placed on paid leave. If/when Brown receives clearance from the league, a land rush could emerge for his services by playoff contenders.

Except for the Patriots. And the Raiders. And the Bills. And the Steelers, if they get into the mix.