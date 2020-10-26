The NFL’s fastest runners in 2020 are both on the Seattle Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s... DK Metcalf.

The Seattle Seahawks wideout showcased his lightning speed during “Sunday Night Football” while chasing down Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals after he picked off Russell Wilson in the second quarter for a 90-yard interception return.

Come for the Budda Baker interception, stay for DK Metcalf CHASING. HIM. DOWN. 😳#SEAvsAZ | NBC pic.twitter.com/eeth0yseX6 — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) October 26, 2020

The Usain Bolt-esque moment went viral on social media, and honestly it was so good that we had to pull together more reactions from former Seahawks and more.

I would say something bout DK hair but when u that good u can do what u want . Do you young man. 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) October 26, 2020

PUT SOME RESPECT ON HIS NAME. — Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 26, 2020

DK is unreal — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) October 26, 2020

Metcalf!!! Wow! — Kameron Chancellor (@KamChancellor) October 26, 2020

GREAT HUSTLE DK! — Jamal Adams (@Prez) October 26, 2020

Man I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone catch a DB from that far back... that boy @dkm14 got wheelzzz!!! — Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) October 26, 2020

DK Metcalf turned into Usain Bolt.

Not normal.



Metcalf saved 7 points. Arizona came away with nothing after all that.pic.twitter.com/JkWFiZpHhP — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 26, 2020

DK Metcalf be like pic.twitter.com/8ndocFYQEG — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 26, 2020

That DK Metcalf play will live on forever in Seahawks lore. Legendary. — Jake Heaps (@jtheaps9) October 26, 2020

DK METCALF CHASING YOU IS NIGHTMARE FUEL — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) October 26, 2020

DK Metcalf has to be pound for pound the fastest man in the NFL. He just ran down Budda Baker on what looked like a sure Pick Six ... and saved Seattle seven points. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 26, 2020

The best part? Metcalf practices what he preaches. Sorry, Daniel Jones.

Daniel pick yo feet up 😂😂 https://t.co/TNaM08IOVR — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 23, 2020

And even Olympic sprinter Marvin A. Bracy-Williams Jr. was singing Metcalf’s praises.

Great ass Catch sheesh! — Marvin A. Bracy-Williams Jr (@_BraceYaself) October 26, 2020

DK’s explosive speed was so unreal that NextGenStats registered him at 22.65 mph on the TD-saving tackle, the second-fastest tackle this season.

D.K. Metcalf reached 22.64 MPH and traveled 114.8 yards to chase down Budda Baker on his 90-yard interception return (Baker's top speed: 21.27 MPH).



This was the 2nd-fastest speed reached on a tackle this season.#SEAvsARI | #Seahawks | #RedSea pic.twitter.com/nyX0Y16LQz — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 26, 2020

The fastest tackle this season? Metcalf’s teammate Shaquill Griffin, who hit 22.75 mph in Week 3.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, DK Metcalf reached a max speed of 22.64 MPH while running down Budda Baker on Baker's interception.



The only higher max speed by any player who made a tackle this season was by his defensive teammate Shaquill Griffin, who hit 22.75 MPH in Week 3. pic.twitter.com/tBvpdVg8n4 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 26, 2020

We guess those players from Seattle are just built different.