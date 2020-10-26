The NFL’s fastest runners in 2020 are both on the Seattle Seahawks

Lindsey Wisniewski

The NFL’s fastest runners in 2020 are both on the Seattle Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s... DK Metcalf.

The Seattle Seahawks wideout showcased his lightning speed during “Sunday Night Football” while chasing down Budda Baker of the Arizona Cardinals after he picked off Russell Wilson in the second quarter for a 90-yard interception return.

The Usain Bolt-esque moment went viral on social media, and honestly it was so good that we had to pull together more reactions from former Seahawks and more.

The best part? Metcalf practices what he preaches. Sorry, Daniel Jones.

 

 

And even Olympic sprinter Marvin A. Bracy-Williams Jr. was singing Metcalf’s praises.

 

 

DK’s explosive speed was so unreal that NextGenStats registered him at 22.65 mph on the TD-saving tackle, the second-fastest tackle this season.

 

 

The fastest tackle this season? Metcalf’s teammate Shaquill Griffin, who hit 22.75 mph in Week 3.

 

 

We guess those players from Seattle are just built different.