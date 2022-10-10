Week 5 Recap: Taysom Hill’s shows off, Ekeler has another big day & the Giants keep winning

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski get together on Sunday night following a full day of NFL Week 5 action to recap each and every game that they watched from a fantasy perspective.

The guys talk about Taysom Hill’s big game (and what it means for his value and position eligibility), who is taking over the backfield in Jacksonville (and on the Jets), how the Giants keep winning with no-name WRs and more.

01:15 Saints 39, Seahawks 32

09:15 Chargers 30, Browns 28

13:35 Eagles 20, Cardinals 17

19:00 Cowboys 22, Rams 10

26:25 Bills 38, Steelers 3

32:50 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

39:55 Jets 40, Dolphins 17

44:25 Vikings 29, Bears 22

46:15 Titans 21, Commanders 17

50:30 Texans 13, Jaguars 6

57:50 Giants 27, Packers 22

63:10 Patriots 29, Lions 0

68:30 49ers 37, Panthers 15

