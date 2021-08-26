NFL Fantasy Football: Ranking Jets' 5 best options for 2021 NFL season

Zach Wilson/Elijah Moore/Corey Davis/Tevin Coleman Treated Image

Oh, it’s that time of year once again. The time when you tell everyone you know not to hit you up for about three and a half hours because you need your phone ready to make real-time decisions when you're on the clock. The time when you hyper analyze every single mock draft possible because you’ve just been told what pick you’re getting.

It’s fantasy football draft season once again, and obviously everyone who has signed up – whether it’s one league or 10 – is looking to produce the best team possible to hit the ground running and take the trophy.

So, as you scramble to find a babysitter to watch the kids or tell mom you’re not going to be home for dinner because you have a live draft to attend, we've got you covered on all things Jets.



Here’s our ranking of the best fantasy pickups Gang Green has to offer this season...

Team Overview

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is already showing a whole different Jets team. And it’s just preseason.

Zach Wilson has been the best rookie quarterback in preseason thus far if you ask certain scouts and experts, and that was evident in his 9-for-11, two touchdown performance against the Packers last time out. His pocket presence and arm strength are on full display, and it’s hard for Jets fans not to like what they’re seeing thus far.

Will that result in a productive offensive group for the worst offense in the league a season ago? I mean, it’s only up from here, but if the Jets want to really shock, they’ll need more than preseason hype.

Top Offensive Rankings

1. Corey Davis

He got his bag this offseason, as the first wideout off the market to the Jets. Davis, in a run-first Titans offense that featured A.J. Brown as the No. 1 receiver, still almost produced a 1,000-yard season in 2020.

He had 984 yards and five scores with Tennessee as well as a 70.7 catch percentage. Those are all career highs, and he still feels like he has more to prove. Wilson also showed against the Packers that he’s really going to like throwing to Davis, who had many of those nine complete passes.

Of course, that’s against the 2’s and 3’s on defense. But Davis was brought to New York to give Wilson an edge in the passing game, and that chemistry looks to be there already. And he’s the clear top option meaning the lion's share of targets should be coming his way.

Is he WR1 or WR2 worthy? Right now, I’d say no. I like him as WR3 or a first flex option on gameday with good upside.

Unfortunately for some fantasy managers, the best-kept secret on the Jets is out. Moore can flat out ball and he has Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. vouching for him, too.

Moore was quickly the top option for Wilson in training camp before he went down with an injury. He was lighting up the Jets’ defense, but he’s yet to show his skills in preseason games. And he won’t as Robert Saleh said he’s not playing against the Eagles on Friday.

But by Week 1, Moore out of the slot could be called by the broadcast team on numerous occasions. He has speed, natural yards after catch ability and just works hard. That’s all you can ask from a rookie who should be picked up in every draft you’re in.

3. Zach Wilson

If you want to take a shot on a rookie quarterback, you have options with Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance and even Mac Jones. But Wilson has shown that quick, strong release from the pocket and isn’t afraid to go big when he rolls out of it.

All the reports are good thus far from camp. He’s picking up his offense well. He’s developing chemistry with everyone. He corrects his mistakes quickly and makes good plays.

He shouldn’t be chosen as your everyday starter because the Jets still have their flaws as a team. But I wouldn’t mind having this guy as my backup because the Jets likely will play from behind, which means he could be second-half heaving. If we’re talking dynasty leagues, that’s a different story. Wilson could be a big option to choose to ride out his early career in the green and white.

Aug 21, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) warms up before game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

After those three, there’s a bit of drop off in terms of potential for Jets offensive players. But Coleman knows the Shanahan-style offense that’s going to be run, and he could be a bye week pickup because he’s the likely starter for this group. He’s had 800 yards rushing in a season two years ago, so there’s slight potential there.

But, be warned: The Jets are likely to return a committee like the 49ers have recently. Michael Carter, the UNC product, should get his touches as well as Ty Johnson. But Coleman could pull away as the starter throughout the season.

Cole is another mid-season pickup who could come in handy depending on how the Jets’ depth chart is looking. As a depth option for the Jaguars last season, he still had five touchdowns and 642 yards through the air during a quarterback flux. That’s good production considering the circumstances.

With Denzel Mims still playing catch-up, Cole is a likely starter on the outside Week 1 and could prove himself to his coaches to leave him there for the remainder of the season.

Biggest Sleeper

I could choose Chris Herndon and say this is the year he pops out for the Jets. Could even put Mims down.

But I can’t leave Jamison Crowder out of this conversation. He took a pay cut to remain with the Jets and he’s looking to prove himself for his next contract. That’s always a recipe for production.

Crowder is the top veteran in a younger wide receivers room, but the production speaks for itself during his career.

Is Defense/Special Teams worth a pick?

I would’ve said this could be a unit you choose mid-season because they have potential. But after losing their free agent edge rushers, Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry, for the season, I’m out on the Jets defense.

Special teams doesn’t seem to be anything special either. Corey Ballentine is their expected kick returner, and though he’s been doing well at camp, his track record isn’t too good there.

Overall, I like Saleh’s scheme but think the Jets’ pass rush is really hurt now and their secondary scares me, too. That’s why earlier I said Wilson would likely be playing from behind.

But you also never know with Saleh, so we shall see. I’d be pessimistic with this group when drafting.