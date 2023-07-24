NFL fantasy football draft outlook: Pass or pick

Decisions, decisions

Rookies are in camp and veterans will be there shortly. It’s time to monitor what goes on with all 32 NFL teams. Why? You want to make sure you get the right players at the right time in your fantasy draft.

Here’s a look at some of the more notable names floating around the draft boards—ones who create a difficult decision: pass or pick.

If the veteran is around in the late rounds, take a flier on him. He has a great wide receiver in Davante Adams and that alone is worth the risk.

Decision: Pick

Jones will probably go in the middle rounds of most drafts. Figure last year was a contract season and he won’t duplicate — or surprise — any opponents.

Decision: Pass

Hard to see him as anything as third back — if that — in Kansas City. Had his chance to be the No. 1 back and was either ineffective or injured. Not worth the aggravation.

Decision: Pass

If Ridley is floating around the 8th round or lower, take a shot. He has a lot to prove after the gambling suspension and is in a good spot with Trevor Lawrence as his QB.

Decision: Pick

The temptation to believe Sean Payton will salvage the decision to trade for the veteran QB is overwhelming. However, there simply isn’t enough talent in Denver to make Wilson a truly viable option at QB. Who thought the Broncos would be in this kind of a pickle?

Decision: Pass

The only way this backfires is if Gang Green truly is under a bad spell. Rodgers will show everyone that he is an icon and lead the Jets’ offense to big numbers. He will probably be around mid- to late rounds and that is a great place to snag a QB, even if it is your backup.

Decision: Pick

Make it quick, too. With a rookie likely at quarterback, look for the Colts to feed Taylor and feed him plenty. Last year can be tossed and look for the running back to bounce back in a big way. The only way he can be stopped is if the Colts’ quarterback play is miserable, again.

Decision: Pick

Last season was a fantasy disaster if you picked the Atlanta Falcons tight end high in a draft, no less. He went from 68 catches as a rookie to 28 and missed 7 games. The Falcons’ quarterback situation is questionable — deplorable? — at best and that won’t help Pitts rebound.

Decision: Pass

He takes criticism constantly. He doesn’t deliver deep playoff runs. However, when it comes to fantasy you want big stats and year-over-year Cousins winds up quietly with nice numbers. Don’t expect him to lead the Vikings to the Super Bowl but he could help you win a fantasy title.

Decision: Pick

It is so easy to say avoid at all costs. However, if Prescott can stay health — a massive if — he could have a huge season. CeeDee Lamb is special and if Tony Pollard rebounds from surgery, the Cowboys’ offense figures to be quite potent.

Decision: Pick

If a running back can gain 900 yards while missing games as a rookie with the terrible Texans, imagine what he can do if he stays healthy and the team improves.

Decision: Pick (quickly!)

Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

Yes, he will have the benefit of playing with Justin Jefferson. However, when a rookie starts off by making 140 mph bad decisions, one has to wonder exactly what he is thinking.

Decision: Pass

This is beyond tough. He had 378 catches from 2017-19. Then, due to injuries, he has had 56 over the last three, including missing the entire 2021 season. What does Thomas have left? Will he stay healthy for a week, a month the entire season? You will probably see him available in lower rounds and is worth a stab. Maybe bank him as a backup until he proves he still has what took him to the No. 1 receiver spot in the game.

Decision: Pick

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings

He isn’t Dalvin Cook and is expected to replace the yards the veteran running back provided over his years in Minnesota. Don’t be fooled.

Decision: Pass

