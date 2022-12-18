NFL fans are worried about Justin Fields’ health behind Bears’ horrendous O-line

Alyssa Barbieri
One of the biggest concerns for the Bears heading into Sunday’s game against the Eagles was containing a dominant Philadelphia pass rush that’s the best in the NFL.

The Eagles led the league with 49 sacks entering Week 15, and they’ve been bringing the pressure on Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Before this game, Chicago was already among the worst teams in pass protection, allowing 42 sacks on the season.

Through the first three quarters of Sunday’s game against Philadelphia, the Bears have allowed six sacks on Fields.

It’s been pretty ugly for Fields, who’s been among the most-sacked quarterbacks in the NFL this season. It’s also gotten to the point where NFL fans, especially Bears faithful, are concerned that this offensive line is going to get Fields killed.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to Chicago’s pass protection woes against Philadelphia and their concerns about Fields’ health:

