NFL fans are worried about Justin Fields’ health behind Bears’ horrendous O-line

One of the biggest concerns for the Bears heading into Sunday’s game against the Eagles was containing a dominant Philadelphia pass rush that’s the best in the NFL.

The Eagles led the league with 49 sacks entering Week 15, and they’ve been bringing the pressure on Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Before this game, Chicago was already among the worst teams in pass protection, allowing 42 sacks on the season.

Through the first three quarters of Sunday’s game against Philadelphia, the Bears have allowed six sacks on Fields.

It’s been pretty ugly for Fields, who’s been among the most-sacked quarterbacks in the NFL this season. It’s also gotten to the point where NFL fans, especially Bears faithful, are concerned that this offensive line is going to get Fields killed.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to Chicago’s pass protection woes against Philadelphia and their concerns about Fields’ health:

I’m worried for Fields health behind this line today. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 18, 2022

I’m back to thinking Fields’ life is in danger. #Bears — Rick Morrissey (@MorrisseyCST) December 18, 2022

This is quickly reaching a point where they need to objectively evaluate whether or not it makes sense to keep Justin Fields in this game. 6 sacks in 2+ quarters. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) December 18, 2022

Just keep Justin Fields healthy today. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) December 18, 2022

Fire this Bears OL into the sun. They're going to get Fields killed. — Alyssa Barbieri (@AlyssaBarbieri) December 18, 2022

After how many sacks should the #Bears seriously consider taking out Fields? — Bears Nation (3-10) (@BearsNationCHI) December 18, 2022

I don’t know about you but I’m good with Fields taking the rest of the afternoon off — Mark Carman (@thecarm) December 18, 2022

I’m actually pissed I wasn’t healthy long enough to block for Justin Fields. I’ll admit it. — kyle (@Ky1eLong) December 18, 2022

How much to get Justin fields an oline, I'll pay — billiam (@kingbilliam45) December 18, 2022

The good news is the Bears got the ball back the bad news is Justin Fields has to drop back behind this OL again because of it. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 18, 2022

Give me Nathan Peterman please. Justin Fields gonna he Justin 6Feet Under by the end of this game. #Bears — AP (@Gam1ng_Dynasty) December 18, 2022

The bears have $124 million dollars of cap space. Surely with that amount of money they can improve there OL and save Justin Fields — Dave (@D_Shaw02) December 18, 2022

I hope we get Justin Fields help next year man, I hate seeing this — . (@GingWrld) December 18, 2022

Sit justin fields. This offensive line is going to get him killed. This is real bad. — Matthew Clemente (@clam_57) December 18, 2022

Bears o-line is getting Justin Fields murdered on the field. — Thrillhouse (@dirtyhizzo) December 18, 2022

They need to get Justin Fields a body guard in the draft and free agency cuz damn — COACHUCC (@CoaChuck23) December 18, 2022

I know Justin Fields is one tough mf but you gotta take him out this game. Line ain’t protecting my boy this game and all damn season — Everybody Hates Chris (@cvp_92) December 18, 2022

Poor Justin Fields. He might as well be out there by himself. — John Biegel (@johnbiegel84) December 18, 2022

It’s actually insane what Justin Fields is doing with that offensive line in front of him — Sam Thornton (@samcthornton) December 18, 2022

#JustinFields deserves so much better than this garbage, man… Ryan Poles absolutely owes him every thing for putting up with this crap all season. The ends better justify the means… #DaBears — SJ (@AllDaySJ_) December 18, 2022

I’d like to file assault charges against Chicago’s offensive line on Just Fields. How is Justin Fields not injured every week?? #FlyEaglesFly — WrightorWrong (@WesIsWright) December 18, 2022

Justin Fields is not going survive this game.

Bears lack of protection is criminal. — Frank Cianfrani (@FrankCianfrani) December 18, 2022

I feel bad for what our defense line is doing to Justin fields. I hope he doesn’t end up getting hurt. — smitty/ajb fan account (@lil_falafel) December 18, 2022

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire