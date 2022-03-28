NFL fans are worried about Justin Fields following Bears’ offseason so far

New Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles has been busy fixing some of the messes left by former GM Ryan Pace, which includes getting younger and getting rid of some bad contracts.

But for Poles’ promise to build around quarterback Justin Fields, he hasn’t really lived up to that this offseason. Chicago has signed wide receivers Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown and offensive linemen Lucas Patrick and Dakota Dozier.

Those moves, while some smart and calculated, don’t exactly scream going all-in on your hopeful franchise quarterback.

Following Fields’ rocky rookie season, which had a lot to do with his supporting cast and his former head coach, there’s now a concern that Fields could face similar difficult circumstances in Year 2.

Sure, the Bears still have the NFL draft and what’s left of free agency, where there aren’t a lot of options. But Chicago has just six draft picks and pressing needs across the roster, from offense to defense.

It’s clear Poles still has a lot of work to do to surround Fields with the talent — both weapons and protection up front — to ensure his success in 2022.

Here’s what has NFL fans concerned about the lack of building around Fields so far this offseason.

The #Bears don’t have any pricy new contracts on the books, which will help them build in the long-run. That said, I’m a bit concerned with the lack of investment around Justin Fields. Unless they ace the draft, I’m not sold the offense will be much better than last year. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 28, 2022

Ryan Bates shouldn't drastically change the way you view the Bears' offseason so far (and it's pretty wild that Buffalo matched it) but we're getting into concerning territory when it comes to the roster Need to sign a JC Tretter type + Will Fuller/Keelan Cole/Auden Tate ASAP — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) March 28, 2022

With Bates now back in Buffalo, the #Bears have effectively missed the “let the market come to us” window — if they want OL/WR help, they’ll need to be aggressive in getting it Can’t go into the draft with 2 starting OL holes & a hole at WR1 if you want to evaluate Justin Fields — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) March 28, 2022

Again, that doesn’t mean they needed to spend recklessly but I expected more than Lucas Patrick, Byron Pringle & EQ St. Brown so far. Is there still time? Of course but FA options are dwindling & (again) they have extremely limited draft capital. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 28, 2022

Bears (unfortunately) need to start making some aggressive moves Don't need to spend big – not really anyone left anyway – but this offensive roster is well below replacement level. Not a great way to evaluate Justin Fields — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) March 28, 2022

Good news: we have no bad contracts! Bad news: we have no contracts! — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 28, 2022

WTF is Poles doing? It stinks? Really, that’s all you have to say for a roster that has holes at every level — and a front office that let the second & third wave of free agency pass? It’s okay… Go add another backup QB & RB… 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/zhcRf1cqzS — Brandon Franco  (@FrankGrizzly) March 28, 2022

The ideal is the Bills rebuild, where you surround your QB with talent by year 3. But even in year 2, Allen's support system was much better than what the Bears are rolling out this year. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 28, 2022

This ain’t it, either. Pace is the reason they are in the mess to begin with. Just don’t think Poles should be taking such a conservative approach (offensively) with Justin Fields under center. #Bears https://t.co/tCpfsWZhkr — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) March 28, 2022

There’s this fallacy that the Bears will be “evaluating” Justin Fields this season. They have done that already. They love him. And they know there will be limitations in 2022 because they inherited a horrendous offensive roster. https://t.co/cZVhqSKaGZ — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) March 28, 2022

bears about to have justin fields playing with the houston roughnecks https://t.co/IoY3ztccJR — charles (mourning adolescence) mcdonald (@FourVerts) March 28, 2022

seems pretty fair! no reason to panic but, uh, not feeling great about the offense around Justin Fields as of this very moment. we’ll see what Poles does. https://t.co/yhXsSlBRMx — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) March 28, 2022

If you’re blaming Poles based on that one move alone I agree you’re wrong, but if you’re criticizing him for not doing much to protect Justin Fields I understand your anger. https://t.co/LRQVuGbNBo — Rush Inbot, esq (@TeamStradley) March 28, 2022

I'm being extreme when I said Ryan Poles's approach has been lazy up to this point in free agency. However, when seeing the #Bears lists of needs around Justin Fields then see what has actually been done (nothing), it's legit pissing me off. It's a big market team FFS. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) March 28, 2022

When Chicago is down bad on losing a middling iOL talent.. you know the situation is bad. Justin Fields will have worse talent around him and a new coaching staff going into year-2. Not good. https://t.co/0C5Pkm2sAX — Mason (@DTH_Mason) March 28, 2022

I’m not saying Ryan Poles is going to fail, but I’m not sure how anybody could be encouraged by the Bears offseason. What has he done to improve the Bears? He’s opened up cap space for next year, but what has he done to protect or improve his most important asset(Justin Fields)? — Rush Inbot, esq (@TeamStradley) March 28, 2022

I, for one, am enjoying the bears' (current) plan to surround justin fields with depth pieces to make sure he is a football god. as a forward-thinking 21st-century franchise, you have to rule out whether he's a deity or not. smart — Robert🌙 (@RobertZeglinski) March 28, 2022

This unserious ass organization is gonna turn Justin Fields into a vegetable https://t.co/lae835mA4m — lydia valentino ³³³ (@transgengar_) March 28, 2022

Get help for Justin Fields 🗣️ Draft for your team ▶️ https://t.co/nFwl3Zkp71 pic.twitter.com/QwQIiefLyk — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) March 28, 2022

This whole wait and see approach from poles is slowly crumbling apart. You can throw away Justin fields second season at this point. — Cory Hough (@Hough_Cor) March 28, 2022

Justin fields is going to fail in Chicago and it’s 100% the fault of Ryan poles/pace — Zach Adelman (@zachadelman13) March 28, 2022

Can we sign anybody to help Justin fields? I mean what are we doing here https://t.co/Xfq0gTqZvr — Cory Hough (@Hough_Cor) March 28, 2022

But he did try to spend big on an injured 3 tech coming off of an injury instead of going after a top OT. The priority is helping Justin Fields, no one can say he’s done anything so far to do that. He still has time, but the people defending him at every turn are infuriating. — Matt (@DaBearsMatt00) March 28, 2022

Feels like the Bears are just punting the 2022 season. I feel bad for Justin Fields. — Vitale Talks (@TalksVitale) March 28, 2022

the most important thing to help Justin Fields is the coaching OL, and WR. We dont know about the coaches yet, building the OL this FA has been horrible, The WR room is bad as well. as of now we have 6 picks. 6 picks is nowhere near enough. — EJ (@itsmine49) March 28, 2022

If I’m Justin Fields, I’m shopping for a life insurance policy before next season. — MP (@PapaPeen) March 28, 2022

You can tell me Poles wants to build this roster his way and it will take some time, but they haven’t done much to make things better for Justin Fields. Hopefully the new offensive staff/system will help but I wouldn’t say the offense is better for him right now. — Matt Eurich (@MattEurich) March 28, 2022

It's beyond frustrating to see Justin Fields not get the protection he deserves. Bills matching the offer sheet for Bates isn't Ryan Poles' fault, but he sure hasn't done enough to improve #Bears O-line so far. — Flo Ottis (@flo_ottis) March 28, 2022

The #Bears current roster is top 5 #NFLDraft pick worthy at the cost of Justin Fields’s confidence and development. Something has to change, quickly — Jason DiRienzo (@allpurposescout) March 28, 2022

Justin Fields is going to die before the bye week — 🐻 (@EXTENDROQUAN) March 28, 2022

I’ll admit I wanted to be patient. Ryan Poles has definitely made questionable decisions thus far. I’m not criticizing them, I’m just saying they’re very very odd. His approach has garnered a lot of skepticism and rightfully so. Makes you think if Justin Fields is the future.. — Matt G 🐻⬇️ (@whiskeytacomatt) March 28, 2022

I’m kind of in the middle of the two camps on Bears Twitter right now. Yes I realize this is a process that will take time, but we do need to put *something* around Justin Fields to see what type of QB he can be — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) March 28, 2022

So Ryan Poles plan to rebuild/ fix the OL was to spend $8m on 2 starters and rely on the draft??? Bad process & entirely too risky for Justin Fields #Bears — Snyder (@Snyds00) March 28, 2022

100% agreed. How can you properly evaluate Justin Fields with little to no talent around him in year 2? https://t.co/maMQaodcXb — Faizan Qurashi (@FaizanQurashi) March 28, 2022

Bears are going m to win 2 games and Justin fields is going to die on the field. But hey at least we have cap space 🤦‍♂️ — DJ (@MkeKid134) March 28, 2022

1

1