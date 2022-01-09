NFL fans weren’t impressed with Mac Jones after pick-six on opening throw in Week 18

The New England Patriots couldn’t have gotten of to a worse start, allowing an opening-drive touchdown from the Miami Dolphins and following it with a pick-six from Mac Jones in Week 18. Jones threw his third pick-six of the season, which put him in second in the NFL behind Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (4).

It was an ugly mistake, with Dophins cornerback Xavien Howard baiting the rookie quarterback into a throw that Howard was prepared to intercept. Howard appeared to be tasked with covering receiver Nelson Agholor, but the experienced cornerback cheated away from Agholor in order to jump on the telegraphed pass from Jones.

Though the Patriots have already clinched a playoff berth, New England is playing their starters with hopes of logging a win. So Twitter jumped on Jones for letting his team fall down two touchdowns.

It wasn’t just Jones who had a rough start. New England’s defense had a really ugly first quarter, too.

