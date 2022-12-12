NFL fans were surprised Jerry Jeudy wasn’t ejected vs. Chiefs

Jon Heath
Twitter thinks Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy should have been ejected during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the first half, the receiver berated and even made contact with an official, but he was not penalized. By NFL rules, the receiver could have been ejected for making contact with an official, but the receiver got away with it.

After the game, Jeudy said he was upset because he felt that he was held on the previous play. The receiver also admitted he needs to control his temper.

NFL fans were shocked Jeudy’s actions did not lead to an ejection.

Jeudy staying in the game turned out to be huge for Denver’s offense as he went on to score three touchdowns after that outburst. The three scores weren’t enough to pull off an upset win over the Chiefs, however, as the Broncos eventually lost 34-28.

