NFL fans were surprised Jerry Jeudy wasn’t ejected vs. Chiefs

Twitter thinks Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy should have been ejected during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the first half, the receiver berated and even made contact with an official, but he was not penalized. By NFL rules, the receiver could have been ejected for making contact with an official, but the receiver got away with it.

After the game, Jeudy said he was upset because he felt that he was held on the previous play. The receiver also admitted he needs to control his temper.

NFL fans were shocked Jeudy’s actions did not lead to an ejection.

Can’t believe he didn’t get ejected — Josh (@Dolfan1993) December 11, 2022

I can't believe Jerry Jeudy wasn't flagged for his outburst. Took off his helmet, screamed, bumped an official. Easily could've been ejected, and instead wasn't flagged at all. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 11, 2022

So Jerry Jeudy ran up screaming at an official and then made contact with him…and wasn’t ejected? — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) December 11, 2022

How did Jerry Jeudy not get flagged or ejected for making contact with an official? — Thad Wimsatt (@Wimsatt82) December 11, 2022

How was Jerry Jeudy not ejected for that? @NFL — Hot Takes (@ChiPokerGuy) December 11, 2022

Remember when Steve Smith got ejected for respectfully touching and officials shoulder to get his attention then speaking to him just as respectfully https://t.co/aejSiTPC3d — Primetime Carolina Podcast (@primetimecar) December 12, 2022

Not sure how Jeudy avoided being ejected from bumping into an official here but that’s definitely going to be a fine from the league. Ooof https://t.co/S9PdQJ1wnh — Swindeazy 🏴‍☠️ (@swindeazy) December 12, 2022

Jeudy staying in the game turned out to be huge for Denver’s offense as he went on to score three touchdowns after that outburst. The three scores weren’t enough to pull off an upset win over the Chiefs, however, as the Broncos eventually lost 34-28.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire