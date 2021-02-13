NFL fans trying to bribe J.J. Watt with flood of donations for charity

NFL fans will do anything to get the player they want, and apparently in the case of free agent defensive end, J.J. Watt, that comes in the form of attempts to bribe him via donations to his charity.

Watt, who was released by the Houston Texans on Friday, immediately had the fans of several teams clamoring for his services on social media, including those of the Tennessee Titans.

So it comes as no surprise that Watt woke up to a flood of donations for his charity, The J.J. Watt Foundation, whose mission is to “provide funding for middle school athletic programs” and “teaching kids to #DreamBigWorkHard,” per its Twitter account.

So, what gave away the intentions of some of the people who made donations? The messages attached to them, Watt revealed.

Waking up this morning to a flood of $99 donations to @WattFoundation from Houston and cities all over the country (presumably attempts at bribes, judging by the messages attached with some 😂) Kids all over the country will benefit from your generosity. I’m truly thankful. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/FEayOgrh9n — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 13, 2021

If there was ever a good-natured bribe, this is it. It’s great to see that Watt’s free agency can in turn positively impact the youth he tries to help through his foundation.

NFL fans aren’t the only ones already trying to bring Watt aboard, though.

A report from ESPN’s Ed Werder revealed that about a dozen teams have expressed interest in Watt, but he named the Titans, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills specifically.

