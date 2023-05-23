NFL fans can’t get enough of Saints QB Jake Haener’s ‘Zoolander’ rookie photo shoot

If this football thing doesn’t work out, Jake Haener might have a future in modeling. The New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback went viral on social media this week after his first NFL photoshoot, where he chose to have fun with it, cheese for the cameras, and turn in a surprisingly sultry performance.

Haener’s going to busy picking up the Saints’ playbook and waiting for the team to call his number should Derek Carr and Jameis Winston both be unavailable (which is easier for New Orleans to work with thanks to the new emergency quarterback rule). So it’s good to see him making the most of what could be an uncomfortable experience in front of the cameras.

Here’s what NFL fans had to say in reaction to Haener’s best Derek Zoolander impression:

FOX8NOLA: Derek Zoolander vs. rookie Saints QB Jake Haener… Who did "blue steel" better? pic.twitter.com/S6HjDppYQN — Alfred Robindon (@TraningManag) May 23, 2023

Jake Haener is having fun with it 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Z0UR2lbgUP — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) May 22, 2023

Me when Jake Haener starts dotting up defenses in the preseason pic.twitter.com/iAfxXOIkJu — Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) May 22, 2023

i didn’t need to know that jake haener was this caked pic.twitter.com/Kx5AH4Oj0x — gal mumme (@dirtbagqueer) May 22, 2023

Jake Haener said I’m feeling myself in this black and gold and y’all gon’ SEE me! POSE FOR THE FRAME! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/cRDe0stTIc — I'm In That 5, That 0, To The 4, ya heard me? (@IfIWereMagneto) May 23, 2023

Jake Haener looks like if Alex Moran from Blue Mountain State made the NFL… 🐐 pic.twitter.com/OFSzo7wPbt — Joe Beldner (@JoeBeldner) May 22, 2023

Jake Haener looks like the starting QB in a ‘90s football movie who loses his job due to injury and has to learn humility and teamwork by rooting for the backup. pic.twitter.com/Dn939Uk9jH — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) May 23, 2023

Saints rookie QB Jake Haener took some interesting pictures at photo day😂 @lucy_rohden pic.twitter.com/xdfTFUYor3 — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) May 22, 2023

More certain than ever jake haener QB1 in 2025 https://t.co/PC47aiuuka — Freaking about Football (@FreakyPeezy) May 22, 2023

Saints rookie QB Jake Haener tapped into his inner Tyler Breeze during a recent photoshoot. pic.twitter.com/Jc2XP6aKx3 — Blaise Ulysse Bernard Collins (@wittywebhandle) May 23, 2023

haener looks like nick kroll cosplaying as an nfl quarterback https://t.co/rw2c4jEkAl — kev mahserejian (@RotoSurgeon) May 23, 2023

new entry in "how do you serve" https://t.co/PR6jktDiNs — Arif Hasan, but NFL 🏈 (@ArifHasanNFL) May 22, 2023

Some of y'all have never watched America's Next Top Model and it shows https://t.co/gJ33lwiDka — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 22, 2023

he ate this up, every shot https://t.co/qmMOKxwGGi — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) May 22, 2023

Look like he playing Taysom Hill in the story of the 2018 New Orleans Saints https://t.co/kxOOlbxqlQ — Back Beaters University Alum (@JordanHMichael) May 22, 2023

King https://t.co/OB6OrM6MWp — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) May 22, 2023

the Haener Hive has never been more proud https://t.co/EPUVPrxwDA — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) May 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire