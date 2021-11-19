NFL fans slammed Mark Sanchez for thinking Matt Patricia is the Patriots DC

Matt Patricia was a great defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots from the 2012 to the 2017 season.

Since then, Bill Belichick hasn’t named a specific coach as the defensive play-caller — even though Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo share some of the duties. But, Patricia surely isn’t back in his old role as he assumed new responsibilities as the team’s senior football adviser.

Ahead of the Patriots’ Thursday night matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez mistakenly said Patricia was still the Patriots’ defensive coordinator, twice.

NFL fans caught on to it quickly and went to Twitter to let Sanchez know that his pre-game preparation wasn’t on point with this one.

Mark Sanchez TWICE calling Matt Patricia the Patriots' defensive coordinator. Oof pic.twitter.com/aAjghZJde2 — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) November 19, 2021

Hey @Mark_Sanchez, Matt Patricia isn’t the Patriots’ DC, he’s not even a coach. He works in the front office. — AdCorkle Bones (@AayCeeBeee) November 19, 2021

Did someone forget to tell Mark Sanchez Matt Patricia isn't the defensive coordinator anymore? — Carlton (@CrispyCarlton) November 19, 2021

Somebody remind Mark Sanchez that Matt Patricia is the DC, dude cant call games and apparently can’t do a pre game show pic.twitter.com/AQrNPFErlJ — jmarsh06 (@jmarsh2008) November 19, 2021

Mark Sanchez just said Matt Patricia is involved in game planning for the defense pic.twitter.com/wYbqZp6J6t — rootin for a Pats W (@lonzo_69) November 19, 2021

It had to be Mark Sanchez too lmao https://t.co/VUXxXQUHhw — Michelle 🦃🍂 (@_lafilleennoir) November 19, 2021

List