NFL fans slammed Mark Sanchez for thinking Matt Patricia is the Patriots DC

Isaiah Houde
·1 min read
Matt Patricia was a great defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots from the 2012 to the 2017 season.

Since then, Bill Belichick hasn’t named a specific coach as the defensive play-caller — even though Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo share some of the duties. But, Patricia surely isn’t back in his old role as he assumed new responsibilities as the team’s senior football adviser.

Ahead of the Patriots’ Thursday night matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez mistakenly said Patricia was still the Patriots’ defensive coordinator, twice.

NFL fans caught on to it quickly and went to Twitter to let Sanchez know that his pre-game preparation wasn’t on point with this one.

