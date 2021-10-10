NFL fans roasted the Texans for blocking their own punt against the Patriots

The Houston Texans basically had to go into don’t-mess-this-up mode against the New England Patriots in Week 5. The Texans had a comfortable lead in the third quarter and were getting ready to punt the ball away to a Patriots offense that had been struggling enormously, with two turnovers at that point.

It had all been too easy for Houston.

And then they blocked their own punt.

The Texans tried a bizarre punt formation, pretending as if they were going to go for it, only to punt it anyway. That fake put the punter in a position where he was closer to his protection. And he punted the ball off of his teammate’s head.

Yikes.

This #Texans punt was just weird. Tough to explain. Thank goodness for video. pic.twitter.com/kLR3GPSeuC — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 10, 2021

Because it was such an ugly play, NFL fans on twitter ruthlessly roasted the Texans.

The Texans just punted a ball off a teammate's head. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 10, 2021

Texans on that punt pic.twitter.com/YCPQMWPQOm — Zolak & Bertrand (@ZoandBertrand) October 10, 2021

The #Texans have a big lead over a team and then do thispic.twitter.com/cxMJAZpWQ6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 10, 2021

anatomy of a zero-yard punt https://t.co/qlFg6U1wGq — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) October 10, 2021

Patriots are losing to a team that punted the ball off a lineman, a kick off out of bounds and missed multiple extra points. Oh and their best player refuses to play. — Rich Keefe (@Keefe21) October 10, 2021

The Texans just achieved a ZERO-YARD PUNT pic.twitter.com/brF7WgUv4w — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

The Texans with potentially the dumbest punt play of all time. Next to the Colts of course. pic.twitter.com/n6di5xDMh3 — Savage (@BOSTONSPORTSB) October 10, 2021

Texans just executed the worst punt of all time

AWFUL pic.twitter.com/KKVIZGxXP9 — Liam (@Blutman27) October 10, 2021

The Texans just Galaxy brained a punt and the result was hilarious. pic.twitter.com/XaisEN4ApC — Jack McGuire (@JackMacCFB) October 10, 2021

Texans block their own punt pic.twitter.com/FfDYXOb4vD — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) October 10, 2021

