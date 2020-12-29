NFL fans roast ESPN for hilarious ‘Love Actually’ graphic during Patriots-Bills

Isaiah Houde
·2 min read

ESPN started off the Monday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills with a bang.

New England entered the game with a 6-8 record and the Bills sat at 11-3. Because of the unfamiliar situation at hand, an ESPN crew put together a graphic that detailed the success of Tom Brady and the downfall of Bill Belichick. It featured Belichick as a character from the Christmas movie ‘Love Actually’ and Brady reads the records that have been snapped since he left the team.

NFL fans went to Twitter to react to the graphic and a majority of them weren’t the biggest supporters — but some loved it.

