NFL fans are ripping the condition of the Soldier Field turf in Bears vs. Chiefs

The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs to open the preseason on Saturday, and the turf at Soldier Field was already in midseason form. As in, it looked pretty rough.

The reason? Elton John played a concert at Soldier Field last week, and the fans did a number on the turf. You’d think that would be enough time to get the field conditions situated ahead of an NFL preseason game. Especially given complaints by kicker Cairo Santos earlier this week.

The Bears practiced at Soldier Field on Tuesday for Family Fest, where Santos didn’t hold back about the rough conditions of the field.

“Especially Week 1, our first game of the season — I’ve seen better,” Santos said. “It’s just what we have to deal with. The less of a problem you make it in your mind, it helps you overcome it and just go.”

Although, it’s nothing new for Santos, who’s entering his third season with Chicago. In fact, Santos sought out similar, rough playing surfaces in the offseason while training in Florida.

This is not photoshop. This is what the field actually looks like today. pic.twitter.com/NCtRAJxYWK — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) August 13, 2022

If that’s not a glowing review for a move to Arlington Heights, I don’t know what is.

NFL fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure, concern for player safety and mock the turf conditions at Soldier Field. And no matter how you shake it, it’s not a good look for the city of Chicago.

It's the first preseason game, the Soldier Field turf looks horrible. It looks like a fairway that golfers took a bunch of divots out of. It's official, the Bears are now the biggest dumpster fire in the NFL. — Scott Webber (@scottwebber9) August 13, 2022

Can't blame The Bears for wanting to move to Arlington Heights after seeing the fiasco that is the turf of Soldier Field. https://t.co/EfUtMbMrrQ — Mitten Boilermaker (@Purduefan19) August 13, 2022

Soldier field looks like absolute TRASH and the season hasn’t even begun. @LoriLightfoot how can we focus on “beating the packers” when you can’t even focus on keeping the field in good condition with players’ safety in mind? #OnToArlington — David Fleming (@Flemdawg20) August 13, 2022

Soldier Field looks awful. If there was any question that the city doesn’t really care about keeping the Bears, it’s been answered. @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/jNVD5ERWiN — dixonpinehurst (@dixonpinehurst) August 13, 2022

It actually pisses me off how terrible soldier field is. Get the @ChicagoBears TF outta there. — Ben.Jam.In (@Ben3421) August 13, 2022

If you can turn on the CHI-KC game – look at the condition of the field. The leagues charter franchise playing on the beat up Park District “Soldier Field”. In case anyone was wondering why they purchased land in the suburbs & are bailing. Sorry-ass excuse for an NFL track. — Shawn (@Spartyshawn) August 13, 2022

Soldier Field is a mess. The city-owned facility was used for a major concert a week ago. And a bunch of other stuff through the year. Bears need an NFL-first, quality stadium. That does not seem possible with a city that leases the stadium, Bears and player safety be damned.. https://t.co/boro2EqJzv — John U. (@C2CHoops) August 13, 2022

Soldier Field literally looks like somebody took a weed eater and starting smacking the ground — K. (@katieweavil) August 13, 2022

Soldier field looks like it’s in great midseason form! — Jim Linsley (@JimJimdl) August 13, 2022

Soldier field turf in the same condition as the fairways out at Don Williams — Jonathan (@JJ113088) August 13, 2022

Slight panic when my hometown of Arlington Heights is trending but it’s because turf at Soldiers Field is an embarrassment. Chicago Bears deserve better! — Kir 🌻 (@kirheft) August 13, 2022

You can't name 1 playing surface consistently worse than Soldier Field, let alone 4 of them. — TheSchlegdaddy (@TheJeffSchlegel) August 13, 2022

That Soldier Field grass is already in midseason form. The Bears gonna be in Arlington Heights by the bye week — Cherchez La Femme (@FrankieVtotheD) August 13, 2022

Did Lightfoot sabotage the field? I know it's always bad, but this is another level https://t.co/3ayMUUeaxw — Blake (@SoldierFieldBlg) August 13, 2022

small wonder they’re moving to the ‘burbs where they’ll have more control over the stadium https://t.co/dfhYop8xGu — aliceChicago (@aliceChicago) August 13, 2022

City doing everything it can to show the bears why they should move and build their own stadium https://t.co/5X0InEkvBw — Kyle (@10KK763) August 13, 2022

This is NFL standard? This is some FedEx field level type condition. Come on man https://t.co/fUn5hg6MT6 — Cody (@WHEELZ62295) August 13, 2022

Good God it's only August. Move this team to Arlington Heights post haste How must opposing teams feel about having to play on that 🗑 field? https://t.co/wNHpnrYtbU — Matt T. #WBOS #B1GChamps (@michiganlions) August 13, 2022

What in the FedEx is going on here? https://t.co/fuO94BRCCt — LizzLocker (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) August 13, 2022

Good look for the city! This is why they’re wanting to leave… #Bears #Chicago https://t.co/To1G0TU7wk — Ben Kolodzinski (@brkolo) August 13, 2022

I thought my tv was bad or something. Brutal https://t.co/aYujqBXD69 — Dani Romanoff (@DanielleChiaro) August 13, 2022

Game should be postponed. Player safety should he tantamount to everything. We know it’s a pipe dream but this isn’t safe https://t.co/NevN7G3q7b — David Canter (@davidcanter) August 13, 2022

This is not worthy of an NFL game, even preseason. I'd have no issue if #Bears or #Chiefs refused to play on this garbage. Not worth the unreasonable risk of injury. https://t.co/22mhbUpsba — Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein) August 13, 2022

arlington heights will have one of the best playing surfaces in america https://t.co/NidePKliSe — DOM (@DOM_Frederic) August 13, 2022

I don't play a single starter if I'm any of those teams. https://t.co/VLUFJXDfH6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 13, 2022

Justin is literally the only good Fields associated with the Bears https://t.co/Ut6FYufLad — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 13, 2022

Picture of the entire Bears grounds crew https://t.co/Kr26iKaLgg pic.twitter.com/uBCcrHntwa — My name's Matt but you can call me Matub (@CallMeMatub) August 13, 2022

Bears not doing enough to support any of their Fields in 2022 https://t.co/Gd8aQuqp2O — Jack Andrade (@RealJackAndrade) August 13, 2022

poles decided a good field wasn't worth the cap hit. this is actually good. https://t.co/7kHjgMurIM — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) August 13, 2022

The city trying to pretend it wants the Bears to stay while hosting an Elton John concert that leaves the field like this for gameday is pretty hilarious https://t.co/S8ThGwE5KV — Satchel Price (@SatchelPrice) August 13, 2022

The Bears apparently practice their iron shots on the field during off days https://t.co/FbtJf7QdXe — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) August 13, 2022

If i were the Bears I would do everything in my power to expedite the move to Arlington I would have everything done & start building on January 1st.( I know that's not possible) this is embarrassing and a serious health risk. Esp when you say you want to keep the Bears in town https://t.co/EOTQpoCClF — EJ (@itsmine49) August 13, 2022

Did Ryan Poles really get it out the trenches or does Elton John just hate the Bears? https://t.co/9pQZuMuWkm — Amari Copper (@BrownsAlchemy) August 13, 2022

i hope the city didn’t pay too much for its “no we’re really trying to keep the bears, we promise” dome renderings https://t.co/20Bxkh5caR — Whet Moser (@whet) August 13, 2022

BREAKING: #Bears owner Aaron Rodgers is allowing his field to fall into disrepair. Highly unacceptable. https://t.co/z4nAeedxLH — Greg (@PackmanGDI) August 13, 2022

