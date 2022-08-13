NFL fans are ripping the condition of the Soldier Field turf in Bears vs. Chiefs

Alyssa Barbieri
·7 min read
The Chicago Bears hosted the Kansas City Chiefs to open the preseason on Saturday, and the turf at Soldier Field was already in midseason form. As in, it looked pretty rough.

The reason? Elton John played a concert at Soldier Field last week, and the fans did a number on the turf. You’d think that would be enough time to get the field conditions situated ahead of an NFL preseason game. Especially given complaints by kicker Cairo Santos earlier this week.

The Bears practiced at Soldier Field on Tuesday for Family Fest, where Santos didn’t hold back about the rough conditions of the field.

“Especially Week 1, our first game of the season — I’ve seen better,” Santos said. “It’s just what we have to deal with. The less of a problem you make it in your mind, it helps you overcome it and just go.”

Although, it’s nothing new for Santos, who’s entering his third season with Chicago. In fact, Santos sought out similar, rough playing surfaces in the offseason while training in Florida.

If that’s not a glowing review for a move to Arlington Heights, I don’t know what is.

NFL fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure, concern for player safety and mock the turf conditions at Soldier Field. And no matter how you shake it, it’s not a good look for the city of Chicago.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

