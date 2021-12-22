NFL fans ripped officials for missing blatant pass interference that helped Rams

Stop me if you’ve heard this story before, but the Rams benefited from the officials missing a blatant pass interference penalty. It’s obviously not the first time this has happened (see: NFC Championship Game, 2018), and fans certainly did not forget that little fact, either.

But late in the fourth quarter against the Seahawks on Tuesday night, Russell Wilson threw deep for DeeJay Dallas on fourth-and-6 with Seattle trailing 17-10. Ernest Jones was in coverage and he failed to get his head around to the football, raking his arm down on Dallas’ to cause the incompletion.

There was no flag thrown despite it clearly being a penalty, resulting in a turnover on downs – which was further helped by Dallas kicking the ball to draw an unsportsmanlike penalty.

Dallas, rightfully, upset kicks the ball after the no call and gets penalized. LA in FG range pic.twitter.com/gLARCNP1Vm — Billy M (@BillyM_91) December 22, 2021

Fans, analysts and just about everyone on Twitter had the same reaction to the no-call, ripping Shawn Hochuli’s crew from missing the blatant foul by Jones. The Rams took over and scored three points on the ensuing drive, sealing the 20-10 win.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter.

Double whammy hurts the Seahawks. Missed PI compounded with an unsportsmanlike penalty due to a missed call. Officiating continues to play a major role in pivotal games. — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) December 22, 2021

Wow the non-PI on that Deejay Dallas catch is the new worst call of the 2021 season. Unbelievable! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 22, 2021

Well, not the first time Rams have benefited from an uncalled defensive pass interference penalty. — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) December 22, 2021

That was embarrassing non-call on DPI in Seahawks-Rams. And to add personal foul against Seahawks on top of the missed call was ridiculous. — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) December 22, 2021

The officials missed a huge pass interference that should've been called on the Rams, then gave the Seahawks a 15-yard penalty for arguing the call. https://t.co/RfR54BSMnd — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) December 22, 2021

The Rams with an obvious PI not called? Weird… pic.twitter.com/3ZcY4cSzVh — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 22, 2021

All the ridiculous DPI calls that are made and they miss that one? — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 22, 2021

NFL officiating… continues to suck — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 22, 2021

Brutally bad officiating in SEA/LAR — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) December 22, 2021

That was 100% pass interference on the Rams. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) December 22, 2021

Who is filing the lawsuit in Seattle? https://t.co/jUPeJrCBJp — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) December 22, 2021

Rams commit a blatant pass interference in a big game that doesn’t get called. They can’t keep getting away with this. https://t.co/2CoEfeqxVW — Blaine Bonis (@bonis_points) December 22, 2021

Two plays that would have changed this game to a Seahawks W. Refs are on the @RamsNFL payroll and won’t call pass interference! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/NZgvxvzLMj — AYSI (@anthcarrasco) December 22, 2021

Wow 20-10 rams win the refs I swear to god are gonna be the reason I stop watching football Seahawks defense was really good the refs didn’t call pass interference on this pic.twitter.com/pagX51Ta8P — Christian Plersch (@Wweisfun8) December 22, 2021

You telling me the refs failed to call defensive pass interference on the Rams? pic.twitter.com/D9nhmsNQ4s — Tanner Haworth (@HaworthTanner) December 22, 2021

