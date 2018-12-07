NFL fans ripped Jalen Ramsey apart after his egregious flop during blowout loss to Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey likes to talk a lot of smack. Ramsey made that apparent in August, when he ripped pretty much every quarterback in football.

That was hardly the first time Ramsey has verbally destroyed opposing players, but it was the most brazen he had been with his criticism. Given how poorly the Jaguars have played since that interview, Ramsey would probably like to have a few of those words back.

Unfortunately for Ramsey, things are about to get worse. During the Jaguars’ blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans on “Thursday Night Football,” Ramsey tried to get away with an egregious flop that just so happened to be captured on the broadcast.

You: The Jags couldn't embarrass themselves anymore

Jalen Ramsey: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/IE9RWpfcON — Mostly Football (@MostlyFBShow) December 7, 2018





Given Ramsey’s willingness to talk smack to others, NFL fans took Ramsey’s flop as an opportunity to lob some choice words at the cornerback on Twitter.

So on the day @goldenglobes nominations were announced, that flop by Ramsey was just inspired stuff. — Mike Harmon (@SwollenDome) December 7, 2018





Jalen Ramsey 🚮🚮🚮 for flopping — Israel Villalvazo (@tinky52) December 7, 2018





Ramsey flopping like a fish is really annoying. He's a pretty good DB sure. But he acts like he's changed a franchise or won a Superbowl. You can argue that he's the 2nd best DB on his own team lol #JAXvsTEN — Giacomo Ladas (@Ladas4G) December 7, 2018





Is it safe to say that Jalen Ramsey is the clown of the year for 2018? — Joshua Nix (@JNix110392) December 7, 2018





That’s just a small sampling of Twitter responses mentioning Ramsey. And there were plenty more we could not post here.

The Jaguars went on to lose the contest 30-9. Titans running back Derrick Henry ran all over Ramsey and the Jags defense, going for 238 yards and four touchdowns. The loss dropped Jacksonville to 4-9.

Given how poorly things have gone for the Jaguars this season, Ramsey may want to be more cautious about what he says during interviews during the upcoming offseason.

Jalen Ramsey heard it from fans after trying to get away with a flop. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

