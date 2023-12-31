Advertisement

NFL fans rip referees after suspicious call in Lions-Cowboys game

Matt Urben
·5 min read

The 2023 NFL season has been a roller coaster thus far, especially when it comes to the officiating. Saturday night’s matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys had one of the most controversial calls we’ve seen all year.

Roughly 30 seconds after the Lions pulled off a two-point conversion to take a 21-20 lead with 23 seconds left, the officials called back the play due to an illegal touching violation on Detroit.

Left tackle Taylor Decker, who caught the two-point conversion, was flagged because he did not report as an eligible receiver. Upon further inspection, it did appear that Decker tried to report as eligible.

 

