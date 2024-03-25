How should NFL fans react to the ‘hip drop’ rule change? | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Nate Tice discuss the latest controversial change in the game and address what will be the biggest adjustments to the new rule. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

JASON FITZ: The hip drop tackle has been banned. Nate, I think we all saw this coming. The only thing that is going to be wild is everybody's just going to need to calm the hell down. Because the first half of the season, I feel like it's going to be this constant yelling of was it, was it not. It's going to take a second for everybody to get used to it.

And if there's anything we know, sports fans are not particularly patient when it's their team. I feel like this is one where when you're sitting in the sports bar, and you don't have a vested interest, and you see the call, you'll be like, yeah, I get it. And if it's your favorite team, you're suddenly going to look at it and say, these guys are idiots, and they don't know what they're doing.

NATE TICE: I am as-- again, as a more neutral fan, someone that's been jaded and cynical with some of the NFL stuff, I've realized that it all evens out over time. And also, like you said, the preseason, there's probably going to be a couple botched ones where everyone goes nuts. And then by the time October rolls around, most people forget about the new emphasis on rules. Until it comes up on a Monday night game or a playoff game, and then it'll become a talking point for another week. And everyone will act like I'm never watching the NFL again. And then they'll forget about it a week later.

But the thing for me is the fines that come with it. It's kind of a who watches the Watchmen kind of situation. Because now they're doing the-- they're calling it-- they'll fine players even if it wasn't called a penalty in real time. So that to me is-- there's a disconnect. And we the NFL doesn't really do this well.

There's a disconnect between, hey, the refs are infallible. They are going to nail this every single time. We're going to make sure the emphasis is on there. They're watching the tackle happen. Guess what, the ones they miss, we're going to fine them two days later. So which one is it? That they can see everything and they're going to watch the tackle? Or that they can fine them?

To me, it's either or. It's either you throw the penalty, and there's no fines. Or it's a penalty and a fine, but not just no penalty and a fine. You know what I mean? So I think that is what is a who watches the Watchmen situation that I'm kind of-- that just is typical NFL where they give themselves that leeway to make themselves a little bit more money.

JASON FITZ: And also, if you fine me, but it wasn't a penalty, shouldn't you fine the ref for doing a poor job?

NATE TICE: Yeah, right? Or dinged somehow. Shouldn't that be-- they're the ones that missed it. If that-- yeah, so that is my one kind of qualm with all this. Because it's just like, hey, the salary cap went up, and the owners are like, yeah, we're going to make sure we get a little bit of that back. Just a little bit more of that fine money back.