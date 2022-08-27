NFL fans react to Geno Smith being named starting QB for Seahawks

The Seahawks have decided who will replace Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback… at least for now. Following last night’s preseason loss to the Cowboys head coach Pete Carroll named Geno Smith as his team’s starter for Week 1 against Wilson’s Broncos.

Here’s how NFL fans are reacting to the news.

#Seahawks media are worried about @GenoSmith3 starting but #WVU fans know guy can ball. He's not a rookie getting tossed into the fray. Been disrespected his whole career. Geno is headed for "who would have thought?" season & WVU fans will be like "we knew, duh!" 70-33 — Fake Nick Griffith (@FakeNickGriff) August 27, 2022

#Seahawks punted on the season. This team is bad https://t.co/P3yifoNys4 — J Baker (@Jbaker0171) August 27, 2022

#Seahawks

The 12s celebrating the Geno Smith as their new starting QB news: pic.twitter.com/cYPGah9CXW — Ken Harris (@kensgotbs) August 27, 2022

I am definitely happy for @GenoSmith3 who has a chance to be something special for the #Seahawks — Andre Rison is coming back to MUT (@JoshAllen4MVP22) August 27, 2022

Gave my thoughts on the #Seahawks naming Geno Smith as their starting QB pic.twitter.com/mp4chCpptO — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) August 27, 2022

@PeteCarroll waking up this morning with the belief that Geno gives the Seahawks the best chance to win is laughable. Damn hope I’m wrong. #Seahawks — baryroyshow 🎙 (@broyshow) August 27, 2022

Geno Smith, opening day starter for the #Seahawks . Still can't see this without laughing. — 𝕵𝖔𝖍𝖓 𝕭. (@JohnnyBSkol) August 27, 2022

Geno Smith named #Seahawks

starting QB for Week 1 You must know that Pete has done everything to be successful at tanking the season. Makes you wonder how much he was offered? #NFL — Drew Boylhart (@DrewBoylhart) August 27, 2022

Because I'm in a generous mood today I'm going to forecast that the #Seahawks go 3-14 this coming season — Chris (@HawkPigXII) August 27, 2022

I remember watching Geno a couple times the last few years in place of Russel. I fully expected him to take the job in seattle. He has now been named the starter. I think they could be a sneaky team. Not predicting playoffs but I think they will be competitive #Seahawks — MNpackerFan (@DirrttyJoe) August 27, 2022

Geno Smith officially getting the call over Drew Lock! Yeesh, what a situation overall for the Seahawks lol #NFL #Seahawks — John Frascella (Football) (@LegendSports7) August 27, 2022

Dream on Geno. If you win one game, I'll be shocked. Are the Jags on the schedule? Please baby Jesus, let them be! #Seahawks — Eric 🇺🇦 🖖 (@DrWutt) August 27, 2022

The way I see is if you start a #WVU quarterback, your NFL team will get my support outside of the #HTTC. So now that Geno Smith is starting for the #Seahawks I will be cheering for him as well. — Lucas Johnson (@LucasJohnsonNBA) August 27, 2022

#Seahawks really playing it safe by announcing Geno Smith as the starter. — Payton Doyle (@paytondoyleshow) August 27, 2022

This question is appropo in wake of Geno Smith being named QB1 for Week 1. #Seahawks https://t.co/weJjysBZo5 pic.twitter.com/8A2ztzuh8l — Kings County Native ❤🖤💚 (@JohnNYC_718) August 27, 2022

If @GenoSmith3 would just go back to the cheef keef hair style maybe he could actually succeed in the NFL. #12s #Seahawks 🫡🫡🫡 — lucky.kicks.vq (@arthurfoss3) August 27, 2022

I see there are alot of people confused on why Lock didn't get the #Seahawks starting job. Geno is better than Drew. I hope this clears some things up. — Al McGrath (@AlMcGrath2) August 27, 2022

I didn’t even know geno smith was still in the league — DG (@thatsd__) August 27, 2022

realizing we playing Geno Smith two times this year. pic.twitter.com/dlnOzq5WvG — Shmaron Shmogers (@boofynewell) August 27, 2022

wrong choice but it no matter drew will be the starter in week two — Joe,s true self (@JosephS69861612) August 27, 2022

Gawdamn do I feel bad Seahawks fans! Imagine losing your job to GENO SMITH! FOH! https://t.co/TCIVPvmgDn — Lij (@Elijah_Denver) August 27, 2022

If you lose a QB competition to GENO SMITH it's time for you to pursue another profession. — 李ke ke (@OttoMacadam2) August 27, 2022

Geno Smith started 29 of 32 games his first two years in the NFL and has made a grand total of 5 starts in the 7 seasons since. He’s now the week one starter for Seattle vs Denver. Not exactly a grand successor plan following Russell Wilson’s departure! — Wade (@PirateWade1) August 27, 2022

