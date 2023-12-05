NFL fans puzzled by Bengals' horrible trick-play INT vs. Jaguars originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It might be smart for the Cincinnati Bengals to remove wide receiver passes from their playbook.

After the Jacksonville Jaguars tied up the score on Monday Night Football, the Bengals broke out their second wide receiver pass of the game -- and it went even worse than the first one they attempted that resulted in a seven-yard loss.

On the opening play of a third-quarter drive, Bengals quarterback Jake Browning threw the ball out to his left to wide receiver Tyler Boyd. After making the catch, Boyd looked back toward the opposite sideline and threw a pass to running back Joe Mixon.

The only problem was that Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen was standing right in middle of the passing lane, allowing him to make an easy pick.

That has to be in the running for one of the worst plays of the 2023 season.

The interception left NFL fans confounded by both the play-call and Boyd's decision-making.

Not only had quarterback Jake Browning been a stellar 19 of 21 through the air to that point, but Cincinnati had failed on a similar trick play earlier in the game. In the first quarter, a pass from wideout Ja'Marr Chase to Browning off of a reverse lost seven yards.

The Jaguars ultimately converted Boyd's interception into points, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence sneaking into the end zone on fourth-and-goal to put Jacksonville ahead 28-21.