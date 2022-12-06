NFL fans’ opinions are split on the Saints black helmets, Color Rush uniform combo

Yeah, this is where we’re at: the New Orleans Saints’ season has floundered so wildly that we’ve reached a point where the discourse is more heated concerning helmets and jerseys (not to mention the footwear) than the product on the field. And the decision to pair alternate black helmets with all-white “Color Rush” uniforms during Monday night’s game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved divisive.

Some fans dig the mismatched look, with each element boosting the other. Others decried it as “ugly,” “horrible,” and advising the team that “they should throw them in the trash.” It’s drawn a wide array of reactions. See for yourself:

This graphic rules. Also the Saints would’ve been much better off pairing the black helmet with that outfit. pic.twitter.com/CklhgqFs98 — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) December 6, 2022

Those black Saints helmets are terrible and they should throw them in the trash — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 6, 2022

The Saints season is alike like the unveiling of the black helmets. The hype was real (Saints releasing the helmet) and then the disappointment hit like a ton of bricks (Saints announcing the black helmets would be worn with all white uniforms) — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) December 6, 2022

this Saints uni/helmet is horrific — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) December 6, 2022

These black helmets ruin a great uni — chris long (@JOEL9ONE) December 6, 2022

This black helmet/color rush uniform combo is atrocious. #Saints — Darth Saint (@Darth_Saint) December 6, 2022

Saints really managed to ruin the color rush unis with that helmet — PodKATT (@valleyshook) December 6, 2022

To me, the worst part of this dumpster fire of a Saints season is ruining the best uniform combo in the NFL by wearing those helmets. Good god they're so awful. — Sean Larken (@Lark_NessMonsta) December 6, 2022

Saints helmets are awesome. If only they matched with black lettering on the jerseys — Clevta (@Clevta) December 6, 2022

Saints helmets are mid — Billy (@Billyhottakes) December 6, 2022

Why are the Saints wearing throwback unis with new helmets — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) December 6, 2022

The Saints Black helmet is starting to grow on me — Devin Fry (@FryTheSportsGuy) December 6, 2022

Omg. What the hell are these helmets @Saints Damn you had a great thing — Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) December 6, 2022

Those helmets suck. The whole kit sucks. This city is so flashy and fashionable, it doesn’t represent it well. #Saints — @TheBearJieux@poboy.social (@TheBearJieux) December 6, 2022

Looka these black helmets!! Saints might even score a TD today pic.twitter.com/LmSe5EiMUx — LaRoyale Sports (@LazaroRoyale) December 6, 2022

I’ve decided not to have feelings about the Saints when they wear the black helmets. Not the same team. — Eli Haddow (@eliahaddow) December 6, 2022

I been so disillusioned by the Saints, I forgot to talk about how cool these helmets are. — It’s Reezy. (@Garyville_Girl) December 6, 2022

I do not vibe with the Saints black helmets with their away color rush uniforms. — Nick Martin (@themicknartin) December 6, 2022

The Saints new helmets are nice. We’re missing the Creamsicles tonight Tampa! pic.twitter.com/UFJ9ZtgcPX — Dom Izzo (@DomIzzoWDAY) December 6, 2022

I don't care what anyone says these New helmets are fire with the all white. #WHODAT @Saints — Craig Granger (@craiggers5) December 6, 2022

Saints look clean tonight fr love the jersey and helmet combo — C Brooks (@c_brooks57) December 6, 2022

Really digging the Saints Black Helmets. #MNF — Mike Cairns (@MikeCairns5) December 6, 2022

Saints ruined the best uni in football by wearing these black helmets. Ugh — Shane Matthews (@SMniner) December 6, 2022

i can't with those black Saints helmets, they are #notgood — “Reasonable” Kevin Tompkins (@ktompkinsii) December 6, 2022

It looks like the saints stole someone else’s helmets and wore them. Who signed off on that — Calvin (@FlockCwood) December 6, 2022

The #Saints can’t even be good in the uniform category. Somehow they’ve taken one of the best color schemes in the NFL and butchered it with these black helmets. 🤢 We are down bad as a fan base… — Jacob Rooney (@J_Rooney_96) December 6, 2022

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire