NFL fans, media members pay tribute to Andrew Whitworth after he retires

Cameron DaSilva
2 min read
Andrew Whitworth is leaving the NFL after 16 seasons. He put together an incredible career, making the Pro Bowl four times, being voted a first-team All-Pro twice and winning one Super Bowl.

He was also the Walter Payton Man of the Year winner this season, an honor he was nominated for multiple times before finally winning it this year. But on Tuesday, Whitworth officially called it a career.

Fans and media members celebrated his fantastic run in the NFL, paying tribute to the 40-year-old on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions from Rams fans, reporters and those who appreciated Whitworth’s time with the Rams and Bengals.

