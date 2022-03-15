NFL fans, media members pay tribute to Andrew Whitworth after he retires

Andrew Whitworth is leaving the NFL after 16 seasons. He put together an incredible career, making the Pro Bowl four times, being voted a first-team All-Pro twice and winning one Super Bowl.

He was also the Walter Payton Man of the Year winner this season, an honor he was nominated for multiple times before finally winning it this year. But on Tuesday, Whitworth officially called it a career.

Fans and media members celebrated his fantastic run in the NFL, paying tribute to the 40-year-old on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions from Rams fans, reporters and those who appreciated Whitworth’s time with the Rams and Bengals.

The NFL's second oldest player calls it quits. Brady is now at least 5 years older than every other NFL player https://t.co/BNze4xAwur — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 15, 2022

Incredible career. Awesome ending to it as well Whitworth should have a real HoF argument https://t.co/xMT4Ulh2Du — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 15, 2022

Andrew Whitworth has announced his retirement from the #NFL. 🏈16 seasons

🏈4X Pro Bowler

🏈2X All-Pro

🏈2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year

🏈Only 40-year-old OT in league history.

🏈#SBLVI CHAMP Is he headed to Canton next? pic.twitter.com/oFEnXKMst5 — Tipico Sportsbook (@tipico) March 15, 2022

Thanks for everything Big Whit. A culture changer immediately following the McVay hire. https://t.co/lCuZ9M2ak7 — Ry (@JustRyCole) March 15, 2022

The NFL's resident grandpa is hanging up the cleats. What an absolute gem of a person, player, and congratulations on one hell of a career. https://t.co/1v7AyzpXov — Dalton Miller (@DaltonBMiller) March 15, 2022

Two all-timers. Two Super Bowl champions. Both legends in their own right. Both future HOF’ers. Will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/pMvsDMUY7y — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) March 15, 2022

16 seasons mostly spent at one of the toughest positions in football. 4 Pro Bowl selections. 2 All-Pro selections. One Super Bowl ring. A great career. https://t.co/ecRNnPfAP9 — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) March 15, 2022

Walking off your NFL career with Walter Payton Man of the Year and a Super Bowl ring is pretty, pretty sweet https://t.co/bUIXjvxABc — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 15, 2022

Extremely cool player. When he was in Cincinnati, there was a late season game against the Chargers where he got moved to guard in a pinch and he just dominated on counter runs. https://t.co/U2pCIeboCq — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) March 15, 2022

Nothing but respect, Big Whit. https://t.co/M0V1S4kK4s — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) March 15, 2022

So happy for Big Whit, man. All those years in Cincy coming close (or worse)…what a way to go out. https://t.co/Y95lZVESeS — Ryan Burns (@FtblSickness) March 15, 2022