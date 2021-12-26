NFL fans loved the Patriots’ crazy fourth-down play-call from Josh McDaniels

Danny Jaillet
2 min read
The Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots may have been playing an NFL game, but the New England offense brought a college element to the table on Sunday.

Facing fourth down, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels teamed up with quarterback Mac Jones and running back Damien Harris to execute an option play. Facing a fourth-and-one situation, Harris was able to scamper outside for the first down.

Twitter had strong reactions to the play, which was made possible via contributions from Jakob Johnson, Gunner Olszewski and N’Keal Harry during the drive. It kept the Patriots drive alive, one that finished with a touchdown. Across Twitter, people could not believe what they saw.

With defense ruling the day to this point, this could prove to be a pivotal play.

