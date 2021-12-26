NFL fans lost it after Bill Belichick gave a classically snarky answer about his New Year’s resolution

Bill Belichick was not feeling any lingering holiday warmth following the New England Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 on Sunday.

He and the Patriots lost control of the AFC East, with Buffalo likely to finish at No. 1 in the division. So when Belichick faced a kind-spirited question about his New Year’s resolution, the Patriots typically-grumpy coach exercised all his remaining patience to table the question for next week.

NFL fans and media members absolutely lost it after seeing Belichick’s reaction to the question. There were many, many jokes on Twitter. Here’s a look at the best of them.

How do you ask this question with a straightface when the #Patriots just lost a huge divisional game? pic.twitter.com/FirdQr18HU — Will D. (@WAD1980) December 26, 2021

When you’ve procrastinated on your resolution story and have one last chance to get some quotes… https://t.co/wf6rCcpXwx — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) December 26, 2021

I warn you, never poke the bear 😅 pic.twitter.com/BNXxWN0PQ3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 26, 2021

Looked Bill Belichick dead in the eyes and said “Football aside” https://t.co/ROJ2xFVVjf — trillft.eth 📸 ☁️ ::) (@trillft) December 26, 2021

Does this reporter ever ask Belichick another question? No (-250) pic.twitter.com/Y8fhttoDUg — DFI Bets (@DFIBets) December 26, 2021

Salty Bill Belichick is really the best. She knew what was gonna happenpic.twitter.com/W0yv2o9D9v — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) December 26, 2021

Bill Belichick is not on to New Years 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/TX2VW4zUDs — Jonah (@JShiffyDFS) December 26, 2021

Coach Belichick’s media respect tour: pic.twitter.com/2AS2eAXble — Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) December 26, 2021

Bill Belichick wasn't in the mood for this question 😂 pic.twitter.com/KI9IBHFfNk — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 26, 2021

Noted ray of sunshine Bill Belichick is asked about New Years resolutions pic.twitter.com/J0aXiG00kU — Pub Sports Radio ™ (@PubSportsRadio) December 26, 2021

Belichick should open tomorrow’s briefing by retracting last week’s apology to the media. https://t.co/PqWAUWTX60 — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) December 26, 2021

It seems The Grinch did, in fact, steal Christmas for Bill Belichick.

