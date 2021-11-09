NFL fans are livid about poor officiating in Bears’ loss to Steelers

Breaking News:

Alyssa Barbieri
·6 min read
The Chicago Bears suffered a heartbreaking 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, where the poor officiating was a top topic of conversation.

While you don’t want to blame refs for a team winning or losing, it was hard to watch the Bears-Steelers game and not come away believing that Tony Corrente and his crew had the worst officiated game of the season — and it wasn’t even close.

Whether it was a blatant no-call roughing the passer penalty on Justin Fields that was called, for much less, for Ben Roethlisberger or a low block call on James Daniels, who never touched anyone, or a taunting call on Cassius Marsh, who was bumped into by an official. And it keeps going. Seriously.

The Bears had 12 accepted penalties for 115 yards, and there are several more questionable calls that still have NFL fans, players and analysts alike frustrated by how the refs continue to decide games.

