NFL fans are livid about poor officiating in Bears’ loss to Steelers

The Chicago Bears suffered a heartbreaking 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, where the poor officiating was a top topic of conversation.

While you don’t want to blame refs for a team winning or losing, it was hard to watch the Bears-Steelers game and not come away believing that Tony Corrente and his crew had the worst officiated game of the season — and it wasn’t even close.

Whether it was a blatant no-call roughing the passer penalty on Justin Fields that was called, for much less, for Ben Roethlisberger or a low block call on James Daniels, who never touched anyone, or a taunting call on Cassius Marsh, who was bumped into by an official. And it keeps going. Seriously.

The Bears had 12 accepted penalties for 115 yards, and there are several more questionable calls that still have NFL fans, players and analysts alike frustrated by how the refs continue to decide games.

So helmet to helmet hits are illegal or they’re not? — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) November 9, 2021

The refs are having another rough week. — Sage Rosenfels (@SageRosenfels18) November 9, 2021

Ten penalities on the #Bears.

Nine no-calls on the #Steelers. — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) November 9, 2021

Don’t know if I’ve ever seen a game where the officials were so one sided — Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) November 9, 2021

Oh trust me I’ve seen many https://t.co/vA5DWAF9MM — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) November 9, 2021

Refs need to be held accountable for games like this. — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) November 9, 2021

This is a violent grown man game!!!!!!!!! Chill out with these damn taunting penalties man. Got damn bruh. — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) November 9, 2021

i'm ok with players hurting each other every single play and creating uncomfortably tense and violent moments on national TV but when the gladiator says a meanie word or looks at somebody? well that's just bad for the game — charles (redzone 8-0) mcdonald (@FourVerts) November 9, 2021

this is the equivalent to a lebron james flop pic.twitter.com/RsqQ3AFk2h — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) November 9, 2021

Refs have ruined the @NFL. — Hunter Hillenmeyer (@hthill) November 9, 2021

Crazy to think Bears win this game if there wasnt an incorrect call on James Daniels erasing Justin Fields TD to Jimmy Graham. Heartbreaking loss. But Justin Fields is a stud. No question about it.

Incredible performance tonight. pic.twitter.com/j4rIzqoVZv — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) November 9, 2021

Always tough to beat the Steelers and the refs — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) November 9, 2021

Mis-call on James Daniels, erasing Justin Fields TD to Jimmy Graham. Mis-call on Jaylon Johnson DPI. Mis-call on Cassius Marsh because he looked at the Steelers sideline. All 3 calls if made correctly, give the Bears the win. — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) November 9, 2021

NFL needs to suspend that Ref. He intentionally stuck his butt out ,so Bears player could run into him and then threw a flag. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 9, 2021

The refs are going to get Justin Fields killed smh 😠 pic.twitter.com/MYOulWXrK2 — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) November 9, 2021

So the refs really okay with deciding this one huh — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 9, 2021

Fans that complain about officiating are tedious. But, Bears got HOSED twice. No excuses. Refs need to be disciplined for butchering/missing easy calls. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 9, 2021

Left too much time for the refs. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) November 9, 2021

Man, NFL needs to Fine this Ref! pic.twitter.com/ucUupRVFH0 — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) November 9, 2021

And that ref will go home and sleep well without having to answer for his foolishness. Players and coaches have to face the music, why are officials above the game? — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) November 9, 2021

Every text I received tonight started, "I don't want to be the guy who complains about the refs but …" — Adam Rank (@adamrank) November 9, 2021

ARREST THESE REFS — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) November 9, 2021

the official coming on and stating that the ref who threw the flag “felt” like it was taunting is exactly the issue — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 9, 2021

Bruhh that crew has to get suspended or let go. The head ref actually hip checked (Cassius #59) then flagged him for taunting 😂! Like what 🤯 — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) November 9, 2021

I don’t want to hear anyone say that refs don’t win or loss games for teams. This was the most embarrassing officiating I’ve ever seen. — Terence M. Young (@Terence_M_Young) November 9, 2021

these refs are C L O W N S — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 9, 2021

Why do the refs hate Justin Fields so much? — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) November 9, 2021

NFL officials are always awful. But sometimes it’s just really obvious that they’re cheating. Trailing 14-3 in the 3rd, Bears score a TD to get inside the 7-point spread. The ref calls a penalty that not only didn’t happen, but would have been LEGAL if it had. #BearsNation #NFL pic.twitter.com/rPSzNihpGg — Matt Stevens (@MattStevens1957) November 9, 2021

GARBAGE GARBAGE GARBAGE check the ref’s pockets. this game has been RUINED by the officiating. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) November 9, 2021

That Ref needs to be fined. That was egregious! — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) November 9, 2021

Refs took this one away from us man. Yea our defense faltered late but it never should’ve came down to this. — DaWindyCity Productions (@dwcprodz) November 9, 2021

This is getting out of control .. They are changing the whole game 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) November 9, 2021

The Refs really showed up for prime time tonight. 😡 Nice job taking over the game. #MondayNightFootball — Patrick Mannelly (@PatrickMannelly) November 9, 2021

They’ve been calling this roughing the passer all year…but not here Just be consistent @NFLOfficiating

pic.twitter.com/44YPTJdSJ2 — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) November 9, 2021

These refs just constantly ruin games. It’s honestly just a terrible product. Refs should be fired. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 9, 2021

How can these refs call a 15 yard penalty on Chicago on a missed block that takes away a touchdown and then not call anything on those 2 hits on Fields? This is just egregious officiating. — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 9, 2021

Not every day you see a ref pull a jump into him NBA move on a player and then throw a flag on him #CHIvsPIT pic.twitter.com/yfSUn2fqFZ — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) November 9, 2021

*Bears do anything* Refs: pic.twitter.com/YQkYyAga0E — Ali Coby White Claw (@aliwhitesox) November 9, 2021

Ref had that risk free 5000 on Steelers ML 😂 pic.twitter.com/lyRvMTVOPb — JD (@j2110_) November 9, 2021

It's easy to complain about officials in the #NFL, but @BryanBroaddus and I talk about it all the time…Tony Corrente and his crew continue to be, by far, the worst officiating crew in the NFL. — Ari Temkin (@arisports) November 9, 2021

Bears trying to make a comeback… The Refs: #CHIvsPIT pic.twitter.com/tf0JV5WBy8 — Pauly G (@PaulyGDidYoGirl) November 9, 2021

