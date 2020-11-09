NFL fans had too much fun roasting Tom Brady in a blowout loss to the Saints

Henry McKenna

Tom Brady had a rough night.

It must be something about the New Orleans Saints defense that brings out the worst in the quarterback, because he has thrown six of his eight interceptions on the season to Saints defenders. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had a truly horrendous game in a blowout loss to New Orleans in primetime on Sunday night.

Brady finished the 38-3 drubbing with a 57.9 completion percentage for 209 passing yards, zero touchdowns, three interceptions and a 40.4 quarterback rating. That led to a full-on Twitter roast. NFL fans brought out their best jokes to burn Brady while he was down.

Here’s a roundup of all the funniest japes.












Even with Brady, 43, dealing with all the haters, the quarterback and the Buccaneers are 6-3. Maybe they’re not favored to finish atop the NFC, but the conference is extremely muddled. There’s no reason why Tampa can’t get its act together in the second half of the season.