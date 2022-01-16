NFL fans had so many jokes about the Patriots after their brutal start against the Bills

The New England Patriots had an absolutely stunning first half against the Buffalo Bills, with Josh Allen and company scoring a touchdown on all four of their drives. New England, meanwhile, could muster only a field goal.

It was one of the worst postseason showings from a Bill Belichick defense, if not the worst. The Patriots simply had no answer for the Bills, who were better in every single phase of the game during that first half. Because the NFL world was so unaccustomed to seeing the Patriots struggle in such a huge game, fans and media members couldn’t help but roast New England.

Here’s what folks were saying on Twitter.

We’re on to the 2022 NFL Draft. — Merloni & Fauria (@MerloniFauria) January 16, 2022

The 2011 Patriots want their defense back. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 16, 2022

The Bills have scored four touchdowns on four drives: 70 yards, 80 yards, 81 yards and 89 yards. 300 total yards. They have zero penalties, have allowed zero sacks and have zero negative plays the entire half. As thorough and dominant of a performance as you will see. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 16, 2022

Is Johnson Bademosi available? — Pats Pulpit (@patspulpit) January 16, 2022

This shit is ridiculous! — Vince Wilfork (@wilfork75) January 16, 2022

Patriots defenders moving like their hammys have crystalized — Josh No-coin Hermsmeyer (@friscojosh) January 16, 2022

I’m with Mac here. What’s the point? https://t.co/B0li9CrzVV — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) January 16, 2022

"Hey, Bill. Tough night out there. Curious, have you had time to think about those New Years resolutions?" — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) January 16, 2022

Tom Brady tonight maybe: pic.twitter.com/imtW2spBJs — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 16, 2022

Mathematically, 27-3 isn’t as difficult to overcome as 28-3. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 16, 2022

The Bills are this good. Josh Allen is this good. The Pats are getting slaughtered. It’s all real. It’s all happening. Just shut up and accept it. You’ll feel better. — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 16, 2022

And because the score was 27-3 at halftime — with the Patriots blocking a PAT — there were some jokes about 28-3.

From @ESPNStatsInfo: This is the first time the Patriots have given up a TD on 4 straight drives to start a game under Bill Belichick (2000-present). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 16, 2022

