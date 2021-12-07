NFL fans had so many jokes after a disastrous Patriots punt into an insanely strong win

Isaiah Houde
·1 min read
Ugly weather was the biggest factor heading into the New England Patriots’ Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Entering the game, there was heavy snow and an insane amount of wind — up to 55 miles per hour. Kicker Nick Folk and punter Jake Bailey got out on the field early and had visible issues with the wind. Folk missed several 30-yard field goals going against the wind and drilled a 55-yarder with it going against his back.

This quickly transpired in the game when Bailey booted a whopping 15-yard punt that landed near the Patriots’ bench. Fans on Twitter had a field day with it.

9 burning questions for Patriots-Bills in Week 13

