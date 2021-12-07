NFL fans had so many jokes after a disastrous Patriots punt into an insanely strong win

Ugly weather was the biggest factor heading into the New England Patriots’ Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Entering the game, there was heavy snow and an insane amount of wind — up to 55 miles per hour. Kicker Nick Folk and punter Jake Bailey got out on the field early and had visible issues with the wind. Folk missed several 30-yard field goals going against the wind and drilled a 55-yarder with it going against his back.

This quickly transpired in the game when Bailey booted a whopping 15-yard punt that landed near the Patriots’ bench. Fans on Twitter had a field day with it.

Wind: 1

Jake Bailey: 0 pic.twitter.com/h92Km6ZNyx — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 7, 2021

The #Patriots trying to punt into the wind right now.#NEvsBUF pic.twitter.com/Z9RwAzJ3JH — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) December 7, 2021

What a weak ass punt WTF was that #Patriots pic.twitter.com/857ttPhSV7 — THEE Jen Psaki’s Head Tilt (@bidonkules) December 7, 2021

First punt of the Patriots / Bills night comes off looking like a Barry Zito curveball #NEvsBUF pic.twitter.com/8Z5ePqqyoM — Alex Monaco (@Alex__Monaco) December 7, 2021

Could we legit see a punt go backwards tonight ?? #Patriots — Alex Finn (@afinn22) December 7, 2021

15 yard punt LOL #Patriots — jess (@jessa_91) December 7, 2021

Patriots punt into the wind for 15 yards 😂 😂 — It's Sunny ! (@Sunnyboy3041) December 7, 2021

